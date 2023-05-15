Google Android 14: What's new, rollout timeline, beta eligible smartphones



Android 14: What’s new At I/O 2023, Google unveiled the latest features and design changes coming with the Android 14. Besides, the company announced expanding the Android 14 in beta to smartphones beyond its Pixel line-up. For the uninitiated, the first beta version of Android 14, codenamed upside-down cake, was rolled out to select Pixel devices in April. Google released the second beta version at the I/O, which is now available for partner phones, tablets, and foldables. Below are the details:

More customization options for lock screen

Google has added the option to choose the font, colour, size and design of the personalized clock on Android 14. Besides, there are new lock screen shortcuts that include turning on the flashlight, opening the wallet for payment or launching the camera to scan QR codes.

Generative AI screen

Google has added a feature in Android that would allow users to create unique wallpaper using generative AI. It would allow users to choose a theme to create a wallpaper and then use prompts to further edit the wallpaper.

Emoji and cinematic wallpapers

Android also has a couple of new wallpaper options, including emoji and cinematic wallpapers, but not exclusive to Android 14.

Enhanced graphics experience The latest version of Android can deliver an elevated graphics experience by taking better advantage of the GPU.

Other features

Upgraded privacy features, lossless audio over USB, and an enhanced camera are the latest additions to the Android 14’s repertoire.

Smartphone eligible for Android 14 Beta

Google: Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Pad

iQOO: iQOO 11 Vivo: X90 Pro

Nothing: Phone (1) Lenovo: Tab Extreme

OnePlus: OnePlus 11 Oppo: Find N2, Find N2 Flip

Realme: GT 2 Pro Tecno: Camon 20 series



How to download Android 14 beta version 2 Xiaomi: 13 Pro, 13, 12T, and Pad 6

The 2nd beta version of the Android 14 can be downloaded by Google Pixel users via Google’s platform. Users who don’t own a Pixel can download the beta through the websites of their respective original equipment manufacturers (OEM).