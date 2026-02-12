Google pushes back release of Android 17 beta 1 update: What to expect

Google has reportedly postponed the Android 17 beta update, which was supposed to go live on February 11 for select Pixel devices. According to a report by Android Central, Google reached out to several publications regarding the launch of the Android 17 beta update; however, Google’s Android Developers blog post and other official documentation did not go live. The company then reportedly confirmed that Android 17 beta will be coming soon, but it will not be released on February 11.

Google has not officially shared a timeline for when Android 17 beta will go live. However, it has clarified the shift in its rollout strategy this year. Instead of launching a separate Developer Preview build for Android 17 first, the company will move directly to the public beta phase.

Google said users already enrolled in the Android Beta Program and running Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 will automatically receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update, without needing to register again. Devices that remain in the beta programme will continue to get subsequent beta releases. However, once Android 17 beta is installed, users typically cannot revert to a stable version without wiping their device until the beta cycle concludes, which is expected around June 2026. Those who do not wish to test Android 17 are advised to opt out via Google’s official beta website and wait for the stable Android 16 QPR3 update.

ALSO READ: Threads introduces 'Dear Algo' AI feature to personalise feed: How it works Android 17 beta: What to expect With Android 17, Google is reportedly stepping up efforts to ensure apps work better on large-screen devices. Smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, other foldables, and even Android’s desktop mode continue to face issues when apps are not designed for bigger displays. As per Android Central, with the next major Android update, Google is entering the “next phase” of its adaptive app strategy, removing the option for developers to bypass orientation and resizability standards. This effectively means apps will be required to properly scale and function on large-screen form factors.