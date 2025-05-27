Google app on Android rolls out 'Activity' tab: Here's what it will do

Google app on Android is now getting the “Activity” tab in the bottom bar. According to a 9To5Google report, the feature, which had been in testing phase for months, has now been rolled out. Notably, the update has not been released for all devices and might see a gradual rollout. The “Activity” tab replaces the “Saved” tab, and appears as the last item on the bottom bar.

ALSO READ: Alcatel V3 series smartphones with NXTPAPER display tech launched in India The “Activity” tab houses three sections, namely – history, saved items, and collections. Let us have a look at what they are exactly.

Google app: Activity tab’s elements

History

Shows users’ four most recent searches along with any websites they have visited from those results. Each item appears in a card format displaying the site’s favicon, the search query or page title, date, time, and the domain. A three-dot menu on each card provides options to save, share, or delete. You can tap the “[x] items” shortcut to view your complete search history, offering quicker access than opening the full account menu.

Saved items

It refers to what was previously called the “All saved items” view. These are now presented in a carousel layout and may include various types of content – such as web pages, images, product listings, Google Maps entries, and entertainment like movies or shows.

Collections

It serve as grouped sets of your saved content, which can either be automatically categorised or manually organised. If users prefer the previous layout, the original Activity view is still accessible under the “Saves & Collections” option in your account menu.

As per 9To5Google, this appears to be rolling out broadly with version 16.19 of the Google app, including on the stable release channel.