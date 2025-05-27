Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3 launching in July: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50MP camera expected

Nothing describes the Phone 3 as its first true flagship. Its CEO Carl Pei has hinted at an 800 pound price point, putting it in direct competition with Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Nothing is set to unveil its next premium smartphone, the Phone 3, in July. Its CEO Carl Pei referred to the Phone 3 as the company’s “first true flagship smartphone.” The smartphone, according to the company, is being built with “premium materials” and is expected to deliver significant improvements in performance and software. While official specifications are yet to be confirmed, online rumours have provided early insights into the expected features.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

According to a report by Smartprix, the upcoming device has appeared on listings from both the GSM database and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Internally at Nothing, the handset is reportedly codenamed “Metroid” and carries the model number “A024”. 
As reported by Digit, the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is also expected to retain the brand’s signature transparent back panel while incorporating more premium materials, possibly including a metal frame and glass back.  ALSO READ | Nothing calls on the community to make concept Phone 3, announces giveaway 
In terms of optics, the Phone 3 is likely to feature a triple-camera setup with a redesigned module. It is expected to include a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Powering the device could be a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 50W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.
  Artificial intelligence is expected to play a more integral role in the Phone 3. Carl Pei has previously alluded to a new generation of AI-driven “interactions” that the company is developing. These features are anticipated to debut with the Phone 3 and evolve over time, suggesting a deeper, system-level integration of AI within Nothing OS.  ALSO READ: Asus launches ROG, TUF series desktops and all-in-one PCs: Price and specs 
Pei has also confirmed that the Phone 3 will launch at approximately 800 pounds (around Rs 90,000). For context, the Nothing Phone (2), released in 2023, had a starting price of Rs 44,999.
 
First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

