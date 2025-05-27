OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 13s smartphone in India on June 5. Joining the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in the company’s flagship line-up, the 13s will be the most compact model in the series, featuring a 6.32-inch display.

Ahead of its official unveiling, OnePlus has revealed several key details about the upcoming device, including its design, performance capabilities, and a new customisable side button. Here’s everything we know so far:

OnePlus 13s: What we know so far

Design:

OnePlus has shared official images of the 13s, confirming a flat metal frame design with a vertically stacked dual-camera set-up at the back. Measuring 8.15mm thick and weighing 185g, the company said that the phone is designed for comfortable one-handed use, featuring curved 2.5D glass on both the front and back for a more ergonomic grip.

The smartphone will be available in three finishes: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and an India-exclusive Green Silk. The Green and Pink variants will come with a new “Velvet Glass” back panel, which OnePlus claims offers a soft-touch feel compared to conventional glass.

Plus Key:

Replacing the signature Alert Slider, OnePlus is introducing a new customisable “Plus Key” on the 13s. This programmable button can be set to perform a variety of actions, such as changing sound profiles, launching the camera, toggling the flashlight, starting audio recording, enabling translation, and more.

The OnePlus 13s will be the first smartphone from the brand to feature this new button, a change earlier confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Camera:

While OnePlus hasn’t officially disclosed the rear camera configuration, it has confirmed that the front camera will be a 32MP sensor with Auto Focus (AF).

Performance and connectivity:

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor found in the OnePlus 13. OnePlus has also revealed that the device will feature one of the largest vapour chambers in its segment, along with a unique cooling layer integrated into the back cover, aimed at improving thermal efficiency during prolonged usage.

For connectivity, the smartphone will include a dedicated G1 Wi-Fi chipset for stable wireless performance, and a 360-degree antenna system with a total of 11 antennas to ensure consistent signal reception regardless of how the phone is held.

Battery:

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed the battery capacity yet, the company claims that the 13s will offer the best battery performance on any OnePlus phone to date. It is said to support up to 24 hours of WhatsApp call time and 16 hours of Instagram Browse on a single charge.

Regarding charging, OnePlus promises a full day’s worth of power in just 30 minutes.

Lifetime display warranty:

The OnePlus 13s will come with a lifetime display warranty for green line issues. Under this initiative, users can get free display replacements if affected—though the warranty does not cover external or user-induced damage.

This policy is part of OnePlus’ “Green Line Worry-Free Solution,” which the company extended to existing devices in December last year.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications