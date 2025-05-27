Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola may soon launch Moto G96 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2: What to expect

Motorola may soon launch Moto G96 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2: What to expect

Reportedly, the Moto G96 smartphone will feature a dual camera set-up at the back with a 50 MP Sony Lytia 600 C primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

Moto G85 5G smartphone
Moto G85 5G smartphone
Motorola will reportedly soon unveil a new smartphone in the Moto G-series, Moto G96. According to a report by GSMArena, specification details of the anticipated smartphone have surfaced online suggesting an imminent launch. The Moto G96 smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and sport a 50MP Sony Lytia primary camera sensor.

Moto G96 5G: What to expect

As per the report, the Moto G96 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch pOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display is likely to feature a Gorilla Glass 7i protection. 
 
The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 System-on-Chip (SoC) coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
 
For imaging, the Moto G96 smartphone is expected to feature a 50 MP primary camera using Sony's LYT-700C sensor. The secondary camera could be an 8MP ultra-wide sensor which would likely double up as a macro camera. At the front, the phone is likely to get a 32 MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The device is expected in various colourways like Cattleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, and Ashleigh Blue.

According to a report by Techlusive, it is expected that the upcoming Moto G96 5G will likely get a stereo speakers system with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. The smartphone will likely pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

Moto G96: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch pOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700C (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired charging
 
