Google deepens India AI push with Gemini localisation, startup deals

Google unveiled a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives targeting India’s booming tech sector at its developer conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, signalling the search giant’s deepening commitment to the world’s most populous nation as a critical AI battleground.

The Mountain View-based company announced it would localise data processing for its high-performance Gemini 2.5 Flash model within India, addressing rising concerns over data sovereignty while promising faster response times for local developers. The move comes as global tech giants race to establish dominance in India’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

At Google I/O Connect India 2025, attended by around 1,800 developers, the company also introduced new agentic AI tools integrated into Firebase Studio and announced partnerships with three startups backed by India’s national AI mission to develop homegrown AI models—a direct response to the government’s 'Make-in-India' technology initiative.

Google strengthened its developer outreach through a new training programme in partnership with Unity, the gaming engine platform, to cultivate the next generation of Indian AI talent. The company revealed that its Play Store and Android ecosystem generated Rs 4 lakh crore in revenue for app publishers and the broader Indian economy in 2024, supporting 3.5 million jobs across direct, indirect, and spillover employment.

The localisation strategy signals a calculated bet on India’s emergence as both a major AI market and development hub, as Google competes with rivals including Microsoft and Amazon for influence in the subcontinent’s tech sector. The local processing of the Gemini 2.5 Flash model is a strategic pivot towards data sovereignty, particularly benefiting developers building applications for regulated sectors such as healthcare, banking, and government services. India’s push for indigenous AI through targeted partnerships has led to three startups—Sarvam, Soket AI, and Gnani—being selected by the government’s India AI Mission to build domestic AI models using Google’s open-source Gemma framework.

Google has worked closely with Sarvam on a recently launched translation model for long-form text. "India's developers are shaping how the world will use AI, and we're proud to stand with them," said Preeti Lobana, country manager for Google India, during a fireside chat with Subrata Mitra, partner at Accel, on building enduring AI-driven companies. "We're giving India the strongest support to build boldly for the world, fostering a profound 'AI Productivity Leap' across businesses and startups." Google is also collaborating with BharatGen at IIT Bombay to develop indigenous Indic language automatic speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) models aimed at making Gemma more useful in the Indic context, particularly for historically underrepresented languages and governance applications.