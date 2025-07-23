Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA 6 could support 60 fps gameplay, but only on Sony PS5 Pro: Details here

GTA 6 could support 60 fps gameplay, but only on Sony PS5 Pro: Details here

GTA 6 might offer 60 fps gameplay exclusively on Sony's PS5 Pro, with standard consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X expected to offer only up to 30 fps at launch

Image: Grand Theft Auto VI
More than a year ahead of its expected launch, Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 continues to generate momentum online – not just for its dual protagonists or expansive open world, but now for its potential performance benchmarks on consoles. A new video shared online has sparked fresh speculation about GTA 6 supporting 60 frames-per-second (fps) gameplay on select consoles.

GTA 6 60 FPS support tied to PS5 Pro?

According to a report by GizmoChina, an X (formerly Twitter) user named Detective Seeds shared that GTA 6 may run at 60 fps on the PlayStation 5 Pro. The said user claimed that Rockstar Games is working with Sony to optimise the title for the PS5 Pro, enabling higher performance across multiple graphic settings.
 
If accurate, this would be a major shift from American video game publisher Rockstar Games’ typical console strategy. Both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 launched with a 30 fps cap on consoles, with 60 fps support arriving later and only for PC. The current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to offer the standard 30 fps experience, while smoother gameplay could be exclusive to the PS5 Pro when GTA 6 releases, reportedly in May 2026.

Why does it matter

Sony appears to be positioning the PS5 Pro as a high-performance option, similar to Microsoft’s approach with games like Forza Horizon 5, where players can toggle between quality and performance modes. If GTA 6 does ship with a 60 fps option on PS5 Pro, it would give Sony a notable edge — especially among players who prioritise frame rates.
 
For now, Rockstar Games and Sony have not issued any official confirmation about the game’s performance targets or PS5 Pro enhancements. As such, the details remain speculative based on visuals and commentary currently circulating on the web.
Notably, as per Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

