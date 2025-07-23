China leads the AI race as US struggles on energy, warns AI firm Anthropic

The United States is lagging behind China in terms of energy generation, warned Anthropic, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence startup in its report.

The report further added that while US President Donald Trump’s Administration has already taken steps toward removing barriers by setting ambitious nuclear power targets and accelerating National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews, to compete with China, the US must take further action to address regulatory challenges that can delay energy projects.

As the world’s two largest economies engage in a tech race — from advanced semiconductor technology to artificial intelligence algorithms — energy generation has emerged as a critical new frontier.

According to Matty Zhao, co-head of China equity research at Bank of America Securities, in an interview last month said that while the US capital expenditure on artificial intelligence was heavily focused on hardware like semiconductors, a significant chunk of China’s artificial intelligence investments would go in building data centers, the energy infrastructure needed to support them.