Four new Everdark Sovereigns arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign: Details here

Japanese video game developer FormSoftware has introduced a fresh batch of enhanced boss fights for Elden Ring: Nightreign players. Earlier last month, Elden Ring: Nightreign introduced tougher fights with the “Everdark Sovereigns,” which are more difficult versions of the game’s Nightlord foes that they usually face to conclude a run. Now, building on that, a new batch of challenging fights has been introduced.

Players can now expect four new Everdark Sovereigns – Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog – to join the fighting roster.

Why does it matter Each Sovereign version features new attack patterns and greater difficulty, presenting a steeper challenge for players seeking high-stakes fights. Victories yield Sovereign Sigils, which can be exchanged for special Relics and other in-game rewards. Beating a Sovereign for the first time grants additional Sigils. Each of the four bosses already has notable mechanics in their base forms, and their upgraded versions are expected to push players even harder. Only players who have defeated a Nightlord’s original form will be eligible to face its Everdark Sovereign variant. These battles are exclusive to online mode, but can be played solo as long as the player is connected to the servers. Once the limited-time window closes, the boss disappears from Expeditions, at least temporarily.

The publisher of the game – Bandai Namco – has not confirmed whether this ongoing rollout will lead to a larger expansion or additional DLC. What is Elden Ring Nightreign Elden Ring: Nightreign is a standalone roguelike spin-off developed by FromSoftware for consoles and PCs. Set in Limveld, an alternate, procedurally generated version of Limgrave, it shifts from open-world exploration to a session-based experience where up to three players team up as Nightfarers, progressing through randomised maps and defeating Nightlord bosses across intense three-day cycles.