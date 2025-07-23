Home / Technology / Tech News / Four new Everdark Sovereigns arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign: Details here

Nightreign's new update unveils four Everdark Sovereigns with harder mechanics and Sovereign Sigils galore. Only players who've beaten the originals and are playing online can fight

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Japanese video game developer FormSoftware has introduced a fresh batch of enhanced boss fights for Elden Ring: Nightreign players. Earlier last month, Elden Ring: Nightreign introduced tougher fights with the “Everdark Sovereigns,” which are more difficult versions of the game’s Nightlord foes that they usually face to conclude a run. Now, building on that, a new batch of challenging fights has been introduced. 
 
Players can now expect four new Everdark Sovereigns – Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog – to join the fighting roster.

Why does it matter

Each Sovereign version features new attack patterns and greater difficulty, presenting a steeper challenge for players seeking high-stakes fights. Victories yield Sovereign Sigils, which can be exchanged for special Relics and other in-game rewards. Beating a Sovereign for the first time grants additional Sigils.
 
Each of the four bosses already has notable mechanics in their base forms, and their upgraded versions are expected to push players even harder.
 
Only players who have defeated a Nightlord’s original form will be eligible to face its Everdark Sovereign variant. These battles are exclusive to online mode, but can be played solo as long as the player is connected to the servers. Once the limited-time window closes, the boss disappears from Expeditions, at least temporarily.
 
The publisher of the game – Bandai Namco – has not confirmed whether this ongoing rollout will lead to a larger expansion or additional DLC.

What is Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a standalone roguelike spin-off developed by FromSoftware for consoles and PCs. Set in Limveld, an alternate, procedurally generated version of Limgrave, it shifts from open-world exploration to a session-based experience where up to three players team up as Nightfarers, progressing through randomised maps and defeating Nightlord bosses across intense three-day cycles.
 
The game blends familiar Soulsborne combat with roguelike mechanics and a “shrinking zone” similar to battle royale, creating faster, more focused runs. While it supports solo play, Nightreign is primarily designed for co-op teamwork—challenging players to adapt, survive, and secure rewards before restarting in each expedition.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

