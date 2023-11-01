Google brings car crash detection feature on Pixel smartphones to India

Google has expanded support for its car crash detection feature on Pixel smartphones to five more regions, including India. Other regions in the list are Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Switzerland. According to Google Support page, the car crash detection feature will be available on Pixel 4A and later smartphones. This emergency alert feature is available in 11 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Mandarin, and in 20 different regions.

How to enable car crash detection on Pixel smartphones

Go to “Safety & Emergency” in the Settings app and tap on “Car Crash Detection”. Google will ask you to log in into your Google account, if you have not already. If you have, there will be an option for enabling the newly added Car crash detection feature. A pop-up will ask you to give permission for the feature to access the device's location and sensors that you need to accept to enable the feature.

What does it do in case of a car crash

The Pixel device starts to vibrate and sounds an alarm at the maximum volume level, if it detects a crash. The device through its loudspeakers asks if you need help. You can choose multiple actions that the device will perform if you confirm that you need help, including an option to call emergency services and share location with emergency contacts.

Google car crash detection feature was introduced in Pixel devices back in 2019. It was initially available only in US. Later, Apple announced a similar feature with the iPhone 14 series in September 2022.