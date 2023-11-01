Will manufacture chips in India once it builds fabs, OSAT plants: Qualcomm

Global semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc will manufacture semiconductor chips in India once the country is ready with its fab plants and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities. The San Diego, US-based company will leverage its scale and requirement for large volumes of chips, as well as bring its cutting-edge technology of making leading nodes with partners.

Elaborating on its strategy in India, Qualcomm India president Savi Soin, in an interview, said: "Yes, once the fabs and OSAT plants are set up in India, we will lean in to invest in India." Qualcomm designs chips and then outsources its manufacturing, according to their specifications, to fab plants across the world, which include TSMC in Taiwan. It then sells them to end customers like mobile device makers or car manufacturers.



Soin pointed out that they are uniquely positioned in the country for two reasons: "We are an ecosystem enabler due to the scale of chips we sell, and the fab business is all about scale as we can fill them up with products. Second, on the technology side, we can bring in the leading nodes—indeed, two nodes at the same time—and become technology providers to our partners."

However, to do so, it will also require support from the government. "We need help in India from the government to create more demand for our products. So, we need more local brands, who will use the chips, to come in. China did not have this problem; they had a lot of consumer brands, so they did not have to leave the mainland. So, for instance, SMIC could sell the chips to the large OEM base."



Talking about affordable phones in 5G, Soin points out that they have already hit the mark under Rs 10,000, and their effort would be not to bring it down further but to combine it with AI technology. Says Soin: "We already have a phone at Rs 9,999, and the trajectory would be to go down further. OEMs are already moving from their 4G portfolio to 5G. And we are working with them and Flipkart, as well as Amazon, to drive down prices. What we are planning is to bring in AI capability in mass-market 5G phones to the extent that is possible."