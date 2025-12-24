Google brings face shortcuts back to search in Photos app: How it works

Google Photos is reintroducing “face shortcuts” in search, which allows users to find photos of a specific person or pet without prompting. The feature had reportedly disappeared when Google introduced its AI-powered search tool called “Ask Photos.” After listening to user feedback, Google has confirmed that face shortcuts are returning with app updates.

Earlier, users could see small face previews of frequently appearing people or pets directly on the search page. These shortcuts allowed users to open photo collections instantly without typing names or keywords. When Ask Photos was introduced, these shortcuts were removed.

Face shortcuts and Ask Photos: How it works

According to Google’s support page, face shortcuts are now available again in both classic search and Ask Photos. In classic search, the shortcuts appear immediately. In Ask Photos, they show up after tapping the text field to start a search. Google said that the feature is rolling out on Android, iPhone, and iPad, although availability may vary depending on region, domain or account type.

Google said that tapping on a face opens a page with all photos of that person or pet. To view more people or pets, users can tap the three-dot option. Face shortcuts are only visible when the Face Groups feature is turned on. Google also allows users to apply labels to people or pets, making photo management easier. However, the feature is not available in all regions, domains or account types.