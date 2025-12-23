Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo may launch V70 5G with Zeiss-tuned cameras soon: What to expect

Vivo may launch V70 5G with Zeiss-tuned cameras soon: What to expect

Vivo V70 is expected to launch in India in early 2026 with an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and Zeiss-tuned cameras

Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch the Vivo V70 smartphone. According to a report by Digit, the device has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. The listing has revealed some key details about the upcoming phone, suggesting that it may share a few features with its predecessor. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.
 
According to Digit, the Vivo V70 is expected to launch in February 2026, around six months after the Vivo V60 made its debut. However, the exact timeline has not been confirmed yet. Here’s what is known so far about the Vivo V70.

Vivo V70 5G: What to expect

According to the report, the Vivo V70 is expected to sport a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the same processor used in the Vivo V60. The FCC listing suggests the phone may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is also expected to pack a 6,500mAh or 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W charging. The smartphone could run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.
On the camera front, the Vivo V70 is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone is likely to include a 50MP front-facing camera. As reported, all the cameras are expected to be Zeiss-tuned. 
 
Vivo V70 5G: Expected Specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main sensor with OIS + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50MP selfie camera
  • Battery: 6,500mAh or 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired support
  • Software: Android 16
  • Connectivity: 5G
 

