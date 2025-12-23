WhatsApp on iOS to soon let Channel admins quiz followers: Check details

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new Channel feature on iOS that lets admins post quiz-based updates for followers. According to WABetaInfo, the Channel Quiz feature is now rolling out to some users with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS. The update allows Channel admins to create interactive quizzes, making Channel updates more engaging and participatory rather than just one-way broadcasts. The quiz feature is already available on Android devices.

WhatsApp Quiz for Channels: Details

According to WABetaInfo, the quiz feature is part of the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.36.10.71. With this update, eligible Channel admins can access a new Quiz option within the Channel update interface. The feature appears alongside existing tools used to share updates.

The report mentioned that the quiz creation process is designed to feel familiar, especially for those who already use polls. Admins can enter a question and add multiple answer options. They also have the option to include images for each answer, allowing quizzes to be used for visual challenges, educational content or fun. Unlike polls, quizzes require admins to select one correct answer before publishing. This key difference makes quizzes more focused on testing knowledge rather than gathering opinions. Once a quiz is shared, it becomes visible to everyone who can view the Channel. Followers can participate by selecting one of the available options, similar to how they would respond to a poll. However, when a user selects the correct answer, a short confetti animation appears on the screen. This small visual effect adds a playful element and makes the interaction more rewarding.