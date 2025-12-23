Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's Android Emergency Location Service goes live in India: What is it

Google's Android Emergency Location Service goes live in India: What is it

Google has activated its Android Emergency Location Service in India, beginning with Uttar Pradesh, enabling automatic sharing of a caller's location with emergency services during 112 calls

Google's Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)
Android’s Emergency Location Service automatically shares a caller’s location with emergency responders during emergency calls (Image: Google India)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Google has activated its Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India for the first time, beginning with Uttar Pradesh. The feature is designed to automatically share a caller’s location with emergency services when they dial an emergency number such as 112. By transmitting location data automatically, the service aims to reduce delays caused by incomplete or unclear information during emergencies.

What is Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)?

Emergency Location Service is a built-in Android feature that sends location information to emergency responders when a user places an emergency call or sends an emergency SMS. Instead of relying only on what a caller can explain verbally, ELS uses signals from GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks to determine the device’s location. 
  According to Google, ELS can often provide location accuracy within around 50 metres. Along with coordinates, it can also share contextual details such as the device’s language setting, which may help emergency operators communicate more effectively with callers.
 
The service is already operational in more than 60 countries and has now gone live in India after being integrated into local emergency response systems.

ELS rollout in Uttar Pradesh: How it works

Uttar Pradesh is the first Indian state to fully operationalise Android’s Emergency Location Service. The system has been integrated by the Uttar Pradesh Police and implemented with the support of Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd.
 
Google said that during pilot testing conducted over the past few months, the service supported more than 20 million emergency calls and messages across the state. The company added that the system was able to identify caller locations even when calls dropped shortly after connecting, allowing emergency services to still receive usable location data and dispatch assistance.

Privacy and availability

Google has said that privacy safeguards are built into ELS. The feature activates only when an emergency number is dialled or an emergency message is sent. It does not operate in the background and does not require users to install any additional apps or hardware.
 
Location data is sent directly from the user’s phone to emergency services and is not collected or stored by Google. The service is free to use and available on Android devices running version 6.0 and above.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp on iOS to soon let Channel admins quiz followers: Check details

Motorola Edge 70 goes on sale with introductory offer: Check price, specs

Samsung may launch foldable phone with wider screen in 2026: What to expect

ChatGPT rolls out Spotify Wrapped-style year-end recap feature in India

Year-ender 2025: Nothing Headphone 1 to iPhone Air, 5 best-designed gadgets

Topics :GoogleAndroidUttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story