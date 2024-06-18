Google brings Gemini app for Android to India with local language support

Google is launching its Gemini AI app for Android in India with support for nine different local languages, CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In addition to a dedicated app for the AI-powered chatbot, Google is also rolling-out added local language support to its Gemini Advanced, the paid-tier subscription that offers access to Google’s more capable large language models (LLMs). The Google CEO also announced that Google Messages users in India will also get the ability to chat with the Gemini AI chatbot within the Messages app.



Google Gemini App for Android in India: What’s new

Google launched its Gemini App for Android devices back in February when it rebranded its AI-powered chatbot Bard to Gemini, but at the time of launch the app was only available in select regions, including the US.

On Tuesday, however, Google announced that its dedicated Gemini app is coming to India with support for English as well as nine Indian languages–Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. With Gemini, users can get help for writing text messages, generate custom images, and ask for instructions to complete specific tasks.

Users can download the Gemini app directly from the Google Play Store on Android devices or can even opt-in through the existing Google Assistant app. Once available, Gemini’s assistance could be called upon by corner swiping, hitting the power button on select phones, or saying "Hey Google." The Gemini app will also take over some of the Voice functionality that was previously available through Google Assistant such as setting timers, making calls and setting reminders.

On iOS, Google has started rolling out support for Gemini AI directly on to the Google app.

Gemini Advanced in Indian Languages: What’s New

Google is also adding support for Indian languages to its paid-tier Gemini Advanced. The Gemini Advanced subscription offers access to Google’s most capable Gemini 1.5 Pro model with a one million token context window. Leveraging the LLM with a larger context window, Gemini Advanced offers features such as document analysis and data analysis.

Google said that users can now upload multiple large documents, up to 1,500-pages in total. Gemini Advanced can then analyse the uploaded document and provide summaries, feedback and insights. The Gemini Advanced supports uploading spreadsheet files as well for analysing and visualising data through interactive and customisable charts and graphs.