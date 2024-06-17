Tech wrap Jun 17: Apple Intelligence, WhatsApp voice transcription, more

Apple is reportedly planning a gradual rollout schedule for Apple Intelligence features on its new operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. According to a Bloomberg report, artificial intelligence (AI) features unveiled at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 will be available as a preview when iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia launch officially around September.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature to transcribe voice messages for users. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, to transcribe voice notes, users will have to download 150MB of new app data. This feature will reportedly work on language-specific speech recognition, allowing users to select different languages for different voice notes.

Samsung’s new category of smart wearable, the Galaxy Ring, will likely get a Galaxy Buds-like charging case. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung has dropped the idea of using a magnetic cable to power the Galaxy Ring and has opted for a charging case instead. The charging case will not only refuel the upcoming fitness tracker but also provide secure storage to the device when not in use.

Apple is reportedly developing a “significantly skinnier” iPhone model for 2025. According to a Bloomberg report, with its new iPad Pro model, Apple has figured out how to make its devices thinner while still landing major upgrades. The company aims to do the same with other devices, including the iPhone 17 series. Additionally, the Cupertino-based technology giant is also likely working on slimmer MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models, which are expected to hit production within the next two years.

Chrome for Android has been testing its own text-to-speech (TTS) capability for the last few months, and the "Listen to this page" feature is reportedly being rolled out server-side with Chrome 125. According to 9To5Google, the feature is not accessible to all and is expected to be released to more users in the coming days.

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, next month at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely scheduled for July 10. While not much has been revealed about the possible devices, a report by 9To5Google stated that the next-generation book-style foldable by Samsung is not expected to bring a major overhaul in terms of hardware changes, apart from a slightly wider cover display and a new frame design.

Motorola Razr 50 foldable smartphone series will reportedly launch early next month. The series is expected to comprise Moto Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphones and will likely make its debut in the Indian market alongside other regions.

A recent study by Surfshark's research hub, the ‘Smart Home Privacy Checker,’ has uncovered troubling trends. Shockingly, one in 10 smart home apps is found to collect user data for tracking purposes. Major players like Amazon and Google stand out as significant collectors, their apps consuming vast amounts of personal information from millions of users daily

Google is reportedly working on an ‘App Auto Open’ feature that will automatically open an app once it is installed. According to a report by Android Authority, a new version of the Google Play Store has code that references this feature, which will, by default, launch the downloaded application once the installation process is completed.

Global concerns about the use of AI in news production and misinformation are growing, a report published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found, posing fresh challenges to newsrooms already struggling to engage audiences.

Personal computer (PC) manufacturer Lenovo India is looking to gain a stronger foothold in the Indian consumer PC market this financial year on the back of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered PCs and the gaming devices’ portfolio, a senior executive at the firm said.