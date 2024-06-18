OnePlus likely to launch Nord 4, Nord CE4 Lite today at 7PM: What to expect

OnePlus is set to host a launch event on June 18 at 7PM where the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch new smartphones in its Nord Series in India. Although the company has not officially confirmed any specific details about the possible devices, it has been dropping subtle hints suggesting that the upcoming products will likely be the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite smartphones.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Expected specifications

The Nord CE4 Lite recently appeared on India’s Bureau of Identification (BIS) certification site and Singapore’s IMDA website. Said to be a more affordable version of the Nord CE4 smartphone, which launched in April this year, the Nord CE4 Lite would likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 system-on-chip (SoC). It is expected to be offered in 8GB RAM with up to 256GB on-board storage variants. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is expected to sport a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. In the imaging department, the smartphone is said to sport a 50MP primary sensor in a dual camera setup on the back. A 5,000 mAh battery supported by 67W fast wired charging is expected to power the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Specifications



The OnePlus Nord 4 will likely be a rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which was launched in the company’s home country earlier this year. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone would likely sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. For imaging, the OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to get a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, the Nord 4 smartphone will likely sport a 16MP camera sensor in a punch hole design. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging.