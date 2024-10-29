Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Google changes functioning of local services ads; could affect millions

Google changes functioning of local services ads; could affect millions

Starting Nov. 21, only businesses with a verified Google Business Profile will be able to run the ads

google, google logo
(Photo: Shutterstock)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Google is changing the way its Google Local Services ads work, which could affect millions of small businesses.

Google Local Services ads run locally and are a big way that small businesses market their goods and services. Ads appear on the top of Google search results.

Starting Nov. 21, only businesses with a verified Google Business Profile will be able to run the ads.

The change affects businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and select businesses in the U.S. and Canada, Google said in an online post. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The change is an effort to crack down on fraud. But legitimate small businesses could be hurt if they're unaware of the change. If a small business' Google Business Profile's name and address doesn't match the information with the ad, advertising will be paused.

Getting verified on Google isn't difficult, but it does take some time. Business owners must add or claim their business address on Google. Then owners will need to verify the address through phone, text, email, or video.

More From This Section

GitHub forges AI deals with Google, Anthropic to integrate models

OpenAI builds first chip with Broadcom, TSMC; scales back foundry ambition

India needs stronger cyber security measures to tackle breaches: Experts

Tech wrap Oct 29: Apple Intelligence, iMac M4, iOS 18.1, Google Gmail, more

Mac mini to debut with Apple M4 Pro chip, Mac Studio-like design: Report

The process varies by business category and location and may include giving information about background, business registration, insurance, and license checks.

Google's verifications can take up to seven business days. Once a business is verified, its owner gets notified.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google adds AI-powered 'Help me write' shortcut to Gmail on web: Details

After photos, Google targets video enhancements with on-device AI: Report

Google readying Gemini 2.0 and AI agent for automating web tasks: Report

Soon, Google Photos app to show notes on images edited using AI: Know more

Pixel Buds Pro 2 review: By Google for Android phones, specifically Pixels

Topics :GoogleAdvertisement

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story