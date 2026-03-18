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Home / Markets / News / FPI flows to remain volatile; outlook hinges on West Asia easing: Antique

FPI flows to remain volatile; outlook hinges on West Asia easing: Antique

So far this year, global funds have sold Indian equities worth ₹86,285 crore, according to NSDL data. In calendar year 2025, total FPI outflows stood at over ₹1.66 trillion

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

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Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into Indian equities have turned negative again in March so far and are likely to remain volatile in the near term due to heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, according to analysts at Antique Stock Broking. 
The brokerage expects flows to normalise once tensions ease, supported by relatively reasonable valuations versus developed markets, a likely recovery in corporate earnings over financial years 2026 to 2028 (FY26-28) on a low base, strong macro-economic fundamentals, and low FPI ownership in India. 
So far this year, global funds have sold Indian equities worth ₹86,285 crore, according to NSDL data. In calendar year 2025, total FPI outflows stood at over ₹1.66 trillion. In 2026 so far, FPIs sold shares worth ₹35,962 crore in January, but turned net buyers in February with inflows of ₹22,615 crore, the highest monthly buying since September 2024. 
 
On the bourses, the Nifty50 index is down 9.7 per cent so far this year and has seen about ₹22 trillion in market capitalisation decline since hitting a record high earlier this year. The Sensex is also down 10.7 per cent so far in 2026.  READ | West Asia turmoil: How to navigate current mkt correction, where to invest? 
Antique noted that both mutual funds and FPIs continue to hold a negative stance on investment-linked sectors such as capital goods, power utilities and cement, while maintaining an overweight or less underweight position on consumer-linked sectors including automobiles, consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods. The negative stance on financials has moderated in recent months. 

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The report highlighted divergent positioning between mutual funds and FPIs in sectors such as chemicals, consumer services, information technology services and telecom. 
In February, mutual funds increased exposure to consumer services, information technology (IT) services, cement and telecom, while reducing positions in metals and mining, power, automobiles and oil and gas. In contrast, FPIs were relatively more active buyers in capital goods, metals and power, while they sharply reduced exposure to information technology services, Antique Stock Broking said.  READ | Microcaps in value zone, but West Asia war may delay recovery: Samco Sec 
Further, foreign brokerages have started to cut their year-end targets for the Nifty 50 index amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Nomura now sees the Nifty 50 index at 24,900 levels, down 15 per cent versus its earlier target of 29,300.  Citi Research, too, have cut their 2026-end Nifty target by 5.2 per cent to 27,000.  
Through this phase of market correction, Nomura expects coal, oil producers, healthcare, pharma, staples, and telecom sectors to outperform. While the research and brokerage house remains constructive on these sectors, it finds valuations demanding in the healthcare and staples spaces. 
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(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

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Topics : Market Lens Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex FPIs

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

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