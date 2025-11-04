Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more

Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more

Google Chrome's new update lets users autofill passport, driver's license and vehicle details, aiming to make form-filling faster while keeping data private and secure

Google Chrome
Google Chrome (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has updated its Chrome browser to expand the Autofill feature beyond basic information like addresses, passwords and payment details. According to Google’s blog, the new update allows Chrome to autofill additional fields such as passport numbers, driver’s license details and vehicle information like license plate or VIN. The updates are rolling out globally in all languages, with plans to add support for more data types in the coming months.
 
With this update, users who enable the “Enhanced autofill” option will be able to fill out more complex online forms automatically. For example, when renting a car, Chrome can now enter your name, driver’s license number and the issuing state. Google said that the improved autofill system can also better interpret forms with different layouts and formatting styles, helping reduce errors while speeding up online form submissions. 
 
On the privacy side, Google described that data is saved only with the user’s consent and is encrypted for protection. Before any saved information is filled in, Chrome will ask for confirmation, ensuring that users remain in control of their personal data. However, Google noted that enabling the enhanced feature involves sharing a page’s URL and content with the company to help the system recognise form types more accurately. 
 
How to enable Enhanced Autofill in Chrome
  • Open Google Chrome on your desktop.
  • Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.
  • Select Settings from the dropdown menu.
  • Go to Autofill and passwords in the left sidebar.
  • Click on Enhanced autofill.
  • Turn on the toggle for “Chrome understands forms better and can autofill them faster for you.”
Once enabled, Chrome will automatically detect and fill in complex forms more accurately, including details like your driver’s license, passport, and vehicle information. According to Google, the update aims to make filling out online forms more convenient without compromising privacy or user control.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple's revamped Siri could tap Google Gemini for AI features, web search

Apple revamps App Store on web with native design, features: What's new

Lava Agni 4 with metal frame design launching on Nov 20: What to expect

With over a billion users, India may be the world's biggest AI opportunity

Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for iPhones: New features, how to update

Topics :GoogleTech NewsGoogle Chromedriving licence cardsTechnology

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story