Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more

Google has updated its Chrome browser to expand the Autofill feature beyond basic information like addresses, passwords and payment details. According to Google’s blog, the new update allows Chrome to autofill additional fields such as passport numbers, driver’s license details and vehicle information like license plate or VIN. The updates are rolling out globally in all languages, with plans to add support for more data types in the coming months.

With this update, users who enable the "Enhanced autofill" option will be able to fill out more complex online forms automatically. For example, when renting a car, Chrome can now enter your name, driver's license number and the issuing state. Google said that the improved autofill system can also better interpret forms with different layouts and formatting styles, helping reduce errors while speeding up online form submissions.