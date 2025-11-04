RedMagic 11 Pro debuts with flowing liquid cooling system: Check details

Chinese smartphone maker RedMagic has launched the RedMagic 11 Pro in select regions. The RedMagic 11 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and boasts an “AquaCore Cooling System,” which combines a vapour cooling chamber with waterproof fan cooling, a flowing liquid cooling system, and other elements to keep the smartphone cool even during intense multitasking or gaming situations. Typically, RedMagic does not launch smartphones in India, and the company has not yet detailed the availability of the RedMagic 11 Pro in the region.
RedMagic 11 Pro: Details
The RedMagic 11 Pro sports a 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2688x1216 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM, and offers 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage. The device runs RedMagic OS 11 based on Android 16.
For photography and videography, the RedMagic 11 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising 50MP + 50MP + 2MP sensors, along with a 16MP front camera. It packs a 7,500mAh battery supporting 80W wired and up to 80W wireless fast charging. The phone measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 230 grams.
RedMagic positions the 11 Pro as a gaming smartphone but what matters the most when it comes to gaming is the thermal management of the device. For heat dissipation, the RedMagic 11 Pro boasts an “AquaCore Cooling System.” This system combines several layers of heat dissipation technology. The first in the lineup to counter heating issues is an under-screen high-conductivity graphene, followed by a 3D vapour chamber, a composite Liquid Metal 3.0 placed above the vapour chamber, high-thermal conductivity gel, a 24,000 RPM waterproof fan, a high-speed aerospace aluminium air duct, and a flowing liquid cooling system.
The liquid cooling system on the device consists of a non-conductive fluorinated liquid circulating through micro-channels to dissipate heat from the CPU and battery. This system works in tandem with a high-speed turbo fan to maintain optimal temperatures during intensive tasks such as gaming.
RedMagic 11 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED, FHD+, resolution 2688x1216 pixels, up to 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness 1,800 Nits, Corning Gorilla Glass
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB, 24GB LPDDR5T
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1 Pro
- Cooling technology:
- OS: RedMagic OS 11 Based on Android 16.0
- Rear camera: 50MP+50MP+2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7,500mAh
- Charging: 80W wired fast charging, up to 80W wireless fast charging
- Thickness: 8.9mm
- Weight: 230g