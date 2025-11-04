Home / Technology / Tech News / Lava Agni 4 with metal frame design launching on Nov 20: What to expect

Lava Agni 4 with metal frame design launching on Nov 20: What to expect

Set to launch on November 20, the Lava Agni 4 smartphone will feature a metal frame, curved AMOLED display and a dual camera setup at the back

Lava Agni 4
Lava Agni 4 (Image: Lava)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Indian smartphone brand Lava has announced that it will launch the Agni 4 smartphone on November 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details about the device’s design and display through multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming Lava Agni 4 will feature a metal frame design and a pill-shaped camera module housing a dual-camera setup.

Lava Agni 4: What to expect

According to images shared on Lava’s official X account, the Lava Agni 4 will feature a pill-shaped camera module which is expected to house a 50MP dual-camera setup on the back. The design marks a shift from the triple-camera layout seen on the Agni 3 which sports a 50MP Primary lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto lens.
 
The teaser images also highlight an LED light strip surrounding the camera module and an additional customisable Action Key on the side, similar to the Lava Agni 3.
 
One of the images shared by Lava on X shows the right side of the Agni 4 with volume and power buttons. An antenna line can also be seen, which suggests that the phone has a metal frame unlike its predecessor. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, though exact specifications have not been revealed. According to a report by Mint, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. 
 
The company has also confirmed that the Lava Agni 4 will feature a “curved and dual AMOLED display.” According to a report by GSMArena, the Lava Agni 4 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch display with a 1200 × 2652 pixel resolution. It is said to include dual stereo speakers.
Similar to other Lava smartphones, the smartphone’s UI is said to offer “zero bloatware,” suggesting that it will not come with pre-loaded third-party apps for a near stock Android experience.

Topics :Tech NewsTechnology NewsLavaIndian smartphone

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

