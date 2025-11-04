Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for iPhones: New features, how to update

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models, introducing a new Liquid Glass setting, additional language support for Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation, and several smaller refinements. The update also brings new gesture controls, stability improvements, and bug fixes across the system. The rollout has begun globally and is now appearing on eligible iPhones in India as well.

iOS 26.1: What’s new

Liquid Glass setting: The highlight of iOS 26.1 is a new customisation option under Settings that lets users fine-tune how transparent system elements appear. Apple says the Liquid Glass feature allows users to choose between the default clear interface and a new tinted mode that increases opacity in apps and Lock Screen notifications, improving text legibility and overall readability.

The highlight of iOS 26.1 is a new customisation option under Settings that lets users fine-tune how transparent system elements appear. Apple says the Liquid Glass feature allows users to choose between the default clear interface and a new tinted mode that increases opacity in apps and Lock Screen notifications, improving text legibility and overall readability. Lock Screen Swipe: A new control has been added to disable the swipe-to-open Camera shortcut on the Lock Screen. Located under Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera, this setting helps prevent accidental camera launches from the lock screen.

A new control has been added to disable the swipe-to-open Camera shortcut on the Lock Screen. Located under Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera, this setting helps prevent accidental camera launches from the lock screen. Live Translation: Apple is broadening the language availability of Apple Intelligence. The Live Translation feature for AirPods now supports additional languages including Chinese (simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

Apple is broadening the language availability of Apple Intelligence. The Live Translation feature for AirPods now supports additional languages including Chinese (simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. Apple Music: The Apple Music MiniPlayer now supports swipe gestures for skipping to the next or previous track. Meanwhile, Apple Music AutoMix — which automatically blends tracks for continuous playback — can now be used via AirPlay.

The Apple Music MiniPlayer now supports swipe gestures for skipping to the next or previous track. Meanwhile, Apple Music AutoMix — which automatically blends tracks for continuous playback — can now be used via AirPlay. Local Capture: Apple has added new options for users recording audio using external USB microphones. There’s now control over gain levels, and a new Local Capture section in Settings lets users select where locally captured audio files are stored.

Apple has added new options for users recording audio using external USB microphones. There’s now control over gain levels, and a new Local Capture section in Settings lets users select where locally captured audio files are stored. Other updates: Additional refinements include manual workout logging in the Fitness app, improved FaceTime audio performance under low-bandwidth conditions, and updated branding for the Apple TV app with a new logo and animation. Users will also find a new “slide to stop” gesture for quickly stopping alarms and timers.