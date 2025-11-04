Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for iPhones: New features, how to update

Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for iPhones: New features, how to update

Apple's latest iOS 26.1 update lets iPhone users adjust the Liquid Glass transparency effect, expands Apple Intelligence's Live Translation to more languages, adds new gesture controls and more

Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models
Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models
Harsh Shivam
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Apple has started rolling out the iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models, introducing a new Liquid Glass setting, additional language support for Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation, and several smaller refinements. The update also brings new gesture controls, stability improvements, and bug fixes across the system. The rollout has begun globally and is now appearing on eligible iPhones in India as well.

iOS 26.1: What’s new

  • Liquid Glass setting: The highlight of iOS 26.1 is a new customisation option under Settings that lets users fine-tune how transparent system elements appear. Apple says the Liquid Glass feature allows users to choose between the default clear interface and a new tinted mode that increases opacity in apps and Lock Screen notifications, improving text legibility and overall readability.
  • Lock Screen Swipe: A new control has been added to disable the swipe-to-open Camera shortcut on the Lock Screen. Located under Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera, this setting helps prevent accidental camera launches from the lock screen.
  • Live Translation: Apple is broadening the language availability of Apple Intelligence. The Live Translation feature for AirPods now supports additional languages including Chinese (simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.
  • Apple Music: The Apple Music MiniPlayer now supports swipe gestures for skipping to the next or previous track. Meanwhile, Apple Music AutoMix — which automatically blends tracks for continuous playback — can now be used via AirPlay.
  • Local Capture: Apple has added new options for users recording audio using external USB microphones. There’s now control over gain levels, and a new Local Capture section in Settings lets users select where locally captured audio files are stored.
  • Other updates: Additional refinements include manual workout logging in the Fitness app, improved FaceTime audio performance under low-bandwidth conditions, and updated branding for the Apple TV app with a new logo and animation. Users will also find a new “slide to stop” gesture for quickly stopping alarms and timers.
ALSO READ: Revamped Siri, Google Gemini could boost Apple Intelligence in 2026: Report

iOS 26.1: Eligible iPhone models

  • iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26.1: How to update

  • Go to Settings.
  • Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
  • If the update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.
  • Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select Remind Me Later.
  • Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.
  • If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.

Apple Apple iOSiPhoneTechnology

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

