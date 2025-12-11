Google Chrome on iPhone, iPad gets Gemini or page summaries, FAQs: Report

Google is reportedly rolling out Gemini inside Chrome for iPhone and iPad, which lets users access the AI assistant without leaving the browser. According to a report by 9to5Google, the feature first appeared in limited testing in September and is now becoming available to more users with Chrome version 143. The update adds a new “Ask Gemini” option inside the browser, allowing the AI to analyse the page the user is viewing and provide quick explanations, insights and suggestions in a floating window.

Gemini inside Chrome: How it works

According to the report, once the update reaches the user’s device, the icon on the left side of the address bar changes. Instead of the usual Google Lens camera, users will see a page icon marked with the Gemini spark. Tapping it opens the updated “Page tools” panel, which now includes two options: Search screen (Lens) and Ask Gemini.

Selecting Ask Gemini opens a small window that glows in Google's four colours. Chrome automatically attaches the URL of the page the user is viewing, though users also have the option to stop sharing it. Inside this window, Gemini offers quick shortcuts such as: Summarise page: Gives key takeaways from the webpage.

Create FAQ about this topic: Generates FAQs based on the page and similar sources. The report stated that Google shows example prompts to help users get started, including explaining complex topics in simpler language, testing their knowledge of a subject, modifying recipes or comparing information to offer suggestions. The response appears in a floating window on top of the webpage, which stays visible in the background. There is also an overflow menu with a design based on Apple's "Liquid Glass" effect. The layout of this menu is similar to its Android counterpart, however, there is no option to switch between different Gemini models.