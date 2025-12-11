Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Apple is reportedly working on a pair of smart glasses, with features similar to Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Oakley Meta glasses. According to a report from 9To5Mac, these glasses — potentially branded as “Apple Glasses” — could be announced as early as next year and may include built-in cameras, speakers, health-tracking features and more. They are also expected to run a customised version of visionOS, while integrating Apple Intelligence features and an upgraded, AI-driven Siri for hands-free control and contextual tasks.

The report surfaces at a time when both Meta and Google are accelerating their push into the smart-glasses and AI-glasses segment. Earlier this year, Meta introduced its Ray-Ban Display glasses featuring in-lens displays, while Google announced at the Android Show XR Edition that it has partnered with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to create two styles of AI glasses — one with and one without a built-in display.

Apple smart glasses: What to expect According to the report, Apple’s first smart-glasses product could be powered by an S-series Apple Silicon chip, similar to the processors used in Apple Watch models. This chip is expected to focus on power efficiency, while managing the onboard cameras, sensors and speakers integrated into the frame. ALSO READ: Apple may shrink Dynamic Island with under-display FaceID on iPhone 18 Much like the Apple Watch, these Apple Glasses are expected to work in tandem with an iPhone, offloading more demanding processing tasks to the paired device. This would allow features similar to the iPhone’s Visual Intelligence system, where the glasses' built-in cameras could identify objects, fetch information or offer suggestions based on whatever the user is looking at.

Built-in microphones and speakers are also expected to play a major role. These components will likely support interactions with the upgraded Siri model set to arrive next year, which will reportedly deliver more contextual responses, chain multiple actions together across apps and interpret on-screen or real-world visual inputs. While the glasses may be able to output audio through onboard speakers, they are also expected to work with AirPods. The report does not provide specific details about the health capabilities Apple is planning, but Bloomberg has previously reported that the company has been exploring a “suite of health-tracking features” for wearable glasses.