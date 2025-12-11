Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Apple is said to be developing AI-enabled smart glasses with onboard cameras, speakers, Siri upgrades and Apple Intelligence features, potentially launching as early as next year

Apple India
Apple's maiden smart glasses could be unveiled next year with built-in cameras, speakers, health-tracking features and more
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Apple is reportedly working on a pair of smart glasses, with features similar to Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Oakley Meta glasses. According to a report from 9To5Mac, these glasses — potentially branded as “Apple Glasses” — could be announced as early as next year and may include built-in cameras, speakers, health-tracking features and more. They are also expected to run a customised version of visionOS, while integrating Apple Intelligence features and an upgraded, AI-driven Siri for hands-free control and contextual tasks.
 
The report surfaces at a time when both Meta and Google are accelerating their push into the smart-glasses and AI-glasses segment. Earlier this year, Meta introduced its Ray-Ban Display glasses featuring in-lens displays, while Google announced at the Android Show XR Edition that it has partnered with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to create two styles of AI glasses — one with and one without a built-in display.

Apple smart glasses: What to expect

According to the report, Apple’s first smart-glasses product could be powered by an S-series Apple Silicon chip, similar to the processors used in Apple Watch models. This chip is expected to focus on power efficiency, while managing the onboard cameras, sensors and speakers integrated into the frame.
Much like the Apple Watch, these Apple Glasses are expected to work in tandem with an iPhone, offloading more demanding processing tasks to the paired device. This would allow features similar to the iPhone’s Visual Intelligence system, where the glasses' built-in cameras could identify objects, fetch information or offer suggestions based on whatever the user is looking at.
 
Built-in microphones and speakers are also expected to play a major role. These components will likely support interactions with the upgraded Siri model set to arrive next year, which will reportedly deliver more contextual responses, chain multiple actions together across apps and interpret on-screen or real-world visual inputs. While the glasses may be able to output audio through onboard speakers, they are also expected to work with AirPods.
 
The report does not provide specific details about the health capabilities Apple is planning, but Bloomberg has previously reported that the company has been exploring a “suite of health-tracking features” for wearable glasses.
 
Apple is also expected to follow Meta's strategy by offering the glasses in multiple frame styles and colour options, giving users more choice in design and personalisation.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Now you can edit with Adobe Photoshop, Express, Acrobat inside ChatGPT

Adopt fast or fall behind in AI, Microsoft CEO Nadella tells India

Premium

India to showcase gender-responsive AI solutions at February 2026 summit

Tech Wrap Dec 10: Google AI Plus plan, Nothing Phone 3a CE, Apple Noida

YouTube now lets creators test different titles and thumbnails on videos

Topics :Apple smart glassiPhoneTechnology

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story