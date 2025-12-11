Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Apple is said to be developing AI-enabled smart glasses with onboard cameras, speakers, Siri upgrades and Apple Intelligence features, potentially launching as early as next year

Apple India

Apple's maiden smart glasses could be unveiled next year with built-in cameras, speakers, health-tracking features and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly working on a pair of smart glasses, with features similar to Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Oakley Meta glasses. According to a report from 9To5Mac, these glasses — potentially branded as “Apple Glasses” — could be announced as early as next year and may include built-in cameras, speakers, health-tracking features and more. They are also expected to run a customised version of visionOS, while integrating Apple Intelligence features and an upgraded, AI-driven Siri for hands-free control and contextual tasks.
 
The report surfaces at a time when both Meta and Google are accelerating their push into the smart-glasses and AI-glasses segment. Earlier this year, Meta introduced its Ray-Ban Display glasses featuring in-lens displays, while Google announced at the Android Show XR Edition that it has partnered with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to create two styles of AI glasses — one with and one without a built-in display.
 

Apple smart glasses: What to expect

According to the report, Apple’s first smart-glasses product could be powered by an S-series Apple Silicon chip, similar to the processors used in Apple Watch models. This chip is expected to focus on power efficiency, while managing the onboard cameras, sensors and speakers integrated into the frame.

Also Read

Google Pixel 9a

Google's Pixel 10a may closely mirror Pixel 9a's hardware: What to expect

Apple, Apple iPhone, iphone manufacturing in India

SR Batliboi & Associates flags gaps in Apple GCC data backup, audit trails

Tech recap 2025: Unique gadgets

Year-ender 2025: Handheld consoles to AI glasses, top 5 unique tech gadgets

Wendy Beckman, VP, Apple Retail speaking at the Apple Noida preview | Picture: Khalid Anzar

Apple Noida opens on December 11: Take a sneak peek inside with photos

Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro

Apple may shrink Dynamic Island with under-display FaceID on iPhone 18

Much like the Apple Watch, these Apple Glasses are expected to work in tandem with an iPhone, offloading more demanding processing tasks to the paired device. This would allow features similar to the iPhone’s Visual Intelligence system, where the glasses' built-in cameras could identify objects, fetch information or offer suggestions based on whatever the user is looking at.
 
Built-in microphones and speakers are also expected to play a major role. These components will likely support interactions with the upgraded Siri model set to arrive next year, which will reportedly deliver more contextual responses, chain multiple actions together across apps and interpret on-screen or real-world visual inputs. While the glasses may be able to output audio through onboard speakers, they are also expected to work with AirPods.
 
The report does not provide specific details about the health capabilities Apple is planning, but Bloomberg has previously reported that the company has been exploring a “suite of health-tracking features” for wearable glasses.
 
Apple is also expected to follow Meta's strategy by offering the glasses in multiple frame styles and colour options, giving users more choice in design and personalisation.
 

More From This Section

Adobe Photoshop in ChatGPT

Now you can edit with Adobe Photoshop, Express, Acrobat inside ChatGPT

Satya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEOSatya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEO

Adopt fast or fall behind in AI, Microsoft CEO Nadella tells India

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

India to showcase gender-responsive AI solutions at February 2026 summitpremium

Tech Wrap December 10

Tech Wrap Dec 10: Google AI Plus plan, Nothing Phone 3a CE, Apple Noida

YouTube's new A/B testing feature for thumbnail and title

YouTube now lets creators test different titles and thumbnails on videos

Topics : Apple smart glass iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon