Tech Wrap July 25: iOS 26 public beta, Samsung foldables, Lava Blaze Dragon

Apple has released the public beta version of iOS 26 for supported iPhone models. First introduced at WWDC 2025, this version debuts the new “Liquid Glass” interface and introduces Apple Intelligence features such as real-time call translation and improvements across core apps like Messages, Phone, and Music. The update also includes a new Apple Games app for cross-platform play.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE smartphones, along with the new Galaxy Watch 8 series, are now available for purchase in India. These products can be found on Samsung’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Lava has introduced its new Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone in India’s budget category. The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the Blaze Dragon 5G includes a dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor, and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results Google has launched an experimental feature called Web Guide under its Search Labs program. Powered by a custom version of Gemini AI, the feature helps structure open-ended search queries into topic clusters, making it easier to explore broad or complex topics more efficiently.

Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched Realme has unveiled the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro in India, accompanied by the Realme Buds T200. The new models bring significant upgrades to display and camera quality, while also offering a large 7000mAh battery — all without adding extra bulk. Here's a closer look at what the Realme 15 series has to offer. Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on Google is enhancing its Search platform in the US with new shopping tools, including adjustable price tracking, AI-powered virtual try-ons for clothes, and visual inspiration for styles and interiors. The features leverage Google's Shopping Graph to improve shopping journeys.

Amazon introduces Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids Amazon has expanded its Kindle portfolio with two new models: the Kindle Colorsoft and Colorsoft Kids Edition. Priced at $249.99 and $269.99 respectively, these versions retain the signature features of the original Signature Edition but aim to appeal to younger users and general consumers alike. Both are currently available only in the US. Apple rolls out iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 in public beta Apple has started releasing public betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 following their WWDC 2025 preview. These updates feature the “Liquid Glass” design for a more fluid interface and incorporate Apple Intelligence across apps. Users will also find a unified Apple Games app and enhanced system tools in each platform update.\

Nothing's CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus now available in India Nothing’s CMF brand has officially launched the CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus earbuds in India on July 25. Although first announced in April and slated for May 5 availability, their release was delayed. The earbuds are now finally on sale after nearly three months. Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31 Activision will release Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7, titled Phantom Current, on July 31 at 5:30 am IST. The update adds the first Gulag feature to battle royale, introduces a limited-time RC-XD car racing multiplayer mode, and brings new weapons, scorestreaks, and crossover content with Girls’ Frontline, all accessible via the latest Battle Pass.

ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers OpenAI has reportedly introduced the Agent feature on the ChatGPT Mac app for Pro, Plus, and Team subscribers. According to 9To5Mac, the Agent integrates Operator and Deep Research tools, allowing GPT-4o to perform automated, multistep tasks hands-free. Samsung in talks to expand Galaxy AI features beyond Google's Gemini Samsung is reportedly engaging with companies like OpenAI and Perplexity AI to incorporate additional AI tools into upcoming Galaxy devices. The tech giant is exploring alternatives to expand its Galaxy AI offerings beyond just Google’s Gemini. EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics

Electronic Arts has released the first trailer for Battlefield 6, the latest in its popular game series. While no official release date has been announced, the game is already available to wishlist on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Games Store, confirming a multi-platform launch. WhatsApp is testing voice chat with Meta AI for Android WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that enables users to interact with Meta AI — the platform’s built-in chatbot — using their voice in real time. The capability, spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, is apparently available to some users running the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.21.21 and is expected to reach more beta testers in the coming weeks. Electronic Arts has released the first trailer for Battlefield 6, the latest in its popular game series. While no official release date has been announced, the game is already available to wishlist on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Games Store, confirming a multi-platform launch.

OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration OpenAI is expected to launch its GPT-5 model as soon as August, according to The Verge. The next-gen system will reportedly combine multiple model capabilities, moving beyond the idea of a single AI engine to handle a broader range of tasks. Google Pixel Watch 4: New charging mechanism, and design tweaks expected Leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 4 suggest notable design updates, a revised charging method, and fresh colour options. The images, shared by 9To5Google, hint at what’s to come in Google’s latest smartwatch iteration.

Snapchat's 'Home Safe' feature notifies close friends you are home Snapchat has introduced “Home Safe,” a safety-focused feature that allows users to notify select friends or family when they arrive home. Built into Snap Map’s location-sharing tools, it lets users check in after events like dates or long trips, providing reassurance to close contacts. Trump's order to block 'woke' AI spurs tech giants to censor their chatbots Tech companies now face stricter rules when supplying AI tools to the US government, following a directive from President Donald Trump aimed at curbing “woke” content. The order mandates that AI developed for federal use align with traditional American values and steer clear of politically sensitive ideologies.