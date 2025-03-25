Google Drive joins growing list of apps for ARM chips-powered Windows PCs

Google has announced the launch of a native Drive app for Windows PCs powered by Arm chips. In an update to the Google Workspace blog, the company stated that Google Drive on Arm-compatible PCs is now generally available following successful beta testing. With this rollout, users can sync and store files more efficiently on Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chip-powered Copilot Plus PCs.

ALSO READ | Google says 'technical issue' caused Maps timeline data deletion: Report Google confirmed that the native Drive app for Arm-compatible Windows PCs has begun rolling out. It is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Native app support for Windows on Arm: What is new

The new native Drive app allows users to access their Google Drive files directly through the Windows File Explorer, making folders and files feel more integrated into the system. It also simplifies the process of retrieving and uploading files, enhancing overall usability.

ALSO READ | Qualcomm brings Snapdragon X platform to India for more affordable AI PCs In addition to Google Drive, Google has also started rolling out its Quick Share app for Windows on Arm-powered devices. This app enables users to transfer files between their PC and an Android smartphone. While Microsoft's Phone Link service already offers similar functionality on Arm-powered PCs, Google's solution supports multiple devices simultaneously.

Native app support for Windows on Arm PCs has been progressing gradually. While Arm devices can emulate x86 and x64 apps, native applications provide better system integration and performance. Since the launch of the Copilot Plus PC platform for Arm devices, Microsoft has been working to expand native app compatibility. In recent months, key applications such as Google Chrome, Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, and NordVPN have been added to the list of supported apps.