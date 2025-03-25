Apple enables lossless, ultra-low latency audio on AirPods Max with USB-C

Apple has announced that the AirPods Max will soon support lossless and ultra-low latency audio. The US-based technology giant stated that a new update, set to roll out next month, will enable these advanced audio capabilities over USB-C, enhancing audio quality across music, movies, and gaming.

The company confirmed that lossless and ultra-low latency audio will be available in April as a free firmware update with iOS 18.4 , iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 for AirPods Max with USB-C.

AirPods Max update: What is new

Apple revealed that the upcoming update will unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio on the AirPods Max, preserving the integrity of original recordings. This enhancement aims to let listeners experience music as intended by artists. Apple Music subscribers will also gain access to over 100 million songs in lossless audio.

ALSO READ | Apple Watch and AirPods with cameras, support for AI features in the works

Additionally, the update will allow music creators to use AirPods Max in their workflow with Logic Pro and other music creation apps. Beyond lossless and ultra-low latency audio, AirPods Max will enable users to create and mix in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, making it the first headphone to offer this functionality.

Also Read

Ultra-low latency audio is also expected to benefit gamers. According to Apple, the new capabilities will significantly reduce audio lag, enhancing gameplay and live streaming experiences. Apple said that the audio response while gaming on AirPods Max will be comparable to native built-in speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

AirPods Max: India pricing

ALO READ | Apple iPhone 17: 5 major changes expected from 'Pro models' in the series AirPods Max are currently available for Rs 59,900 in five colourways: midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange. They can be purchased through Apple's online store, Apple Store app, and through Apple authorised resellers.

Customers purchasing the AirPods Max can avail bank cashback of Rs 4,000 on select cards. Additionally, no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months are available.