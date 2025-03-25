Nintendo Switch 2 to support AI upscaling for graphics enhancement: Report

Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released this year and it will feature artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities akin to what users would have seen in the majority of modern Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and gaming consoles.

Nintendo Switch 2: What to expect

According to a report by the Indian Express, a patent filed by Nintendo for the upcoming handheld gaming console , the Switch 2 will incorporate an AI-powered upscaling technique that has the capability to transform a natively rendered 540p image into an upscaled 1080p image.

As per the report, this move will reduce the load on the processor and at the same time, it will also help the device offer a better output with sharper and higher-resolution image. Furthermore, it hints at the capability to deliver up to 1080p resolution even when it will be mirrored to an external display.

According to the Indian Express, the patent reads: “A computer system is provided for converting images through the use of a trained neural network. A source image is divided into blocks, and context data is added to each pixel block. The context blocks are split into channels, and each channel from the same context block is added to the same activation matrix. The activation matrix is then executed against a trained neural network to produce a modified activation matrix. The modified activation matrix is then used to generate a converted image.”

The Switch 2 is reportedly expected to debut with an 8-inch display boasting a 1080p resolution, an upgrade from the original Switch’s 7-inch 720p screen. This increase in size and resolution is expected to provide sharper visuals and a more immersive experience. Additionally, the enhanced display could lead to noticeable performance improvements, not just for new Switch 2 titles but also for backward-compatible games from the original Switch.