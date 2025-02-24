Monday, February 24, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Qualcomm brings Snapdragon X platform to India for more affordable AI PCs

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon X platform to India for more affordable AI PCs

Starting at Rs 65,990, ASUS Vivobook 16 and Zenbook A14 will be the first PCs in the Indian market to feature the new Snapdragon X chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon X

Qualcomm Snapdragon X

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Qualcomm has introduced its Snapdragon X platform in India, paving the way for more affordable AI-powered PCs in the country. The new Arm-based chip features Oryon CPU cores, similar to those in higher-end Snapdragon X-series processors, and includes a neural processing unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) capability. This enables on-device AI processing and supports Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform. ASUS is the first brand to launch laptops powered by the new chip.
 
Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Details
 
The Snapdragon X chip for PCs is built on an Arm-architecture and features an 8-core Oryon CPU, capable of reaching up to 3.0 GHz in multi-core performance. In comparison, the flagship Snapdragon X Elite boasts a 12-core CPU which can go up to 3.8GHz multi-core frequency. While some variants of the Snapdragon X Plus also feature 8-core configurations, they operate at higher frequencies than the standard Snapdragon X chip.
 
 
A key highlight of the Snapdragon X chip is its NPU, which delivers 45 TOPS performance—the same as other Snapdragon X-series processors. This enables efficient on-device AI processing, crucial for supporting Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform and its exclusive AI-driven features. Additionally, the chip integrates a GPU optimised for tasks such as presentations, web browsing, and media streaming.
 
Other notable features include extended battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 support, and compatibility with Wi-Fi 7.

Upcoming PCs powered by Snapdragon X
 
ASUS has announced two new laptops featuring the Snapdragon X chip—the Vivobook 16 and Zenbook A14. Starting at Rs 65,990, these laptops are now available for pre-order through ASUS' official website, ASUS Exclusive stores, and e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon. The official launch in India is set for March 10.
 
Qualcomm has also confirmed that additional laptops powered by the Snapdragon X chip will be introduced by other OEMs in the future.
 

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

