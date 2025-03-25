Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for Mar 25 to unlock exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for March 25, allowing players to claim exciting in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other exclusive items. These codes provide an opportunity to upgrade gameplay without spending real money.

In this article, today's redemption codes are listed along with a step-by-step guide on how to use them. Here are the latest codes:

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 25

According to a report by Times of India, here are the active redeem codes for March 25, 2025:

M7U9BFW2Y4F6E8R1

P3C5A7S9T1GVR2J4

L6D8N2R4BHV7B9K1

T5I7F9OTG2Q4X6H8

O7T9V1U2RDV4M6L8

Y3G5X7RGV9E1A2B4

Q6P8K1RDRV3I5ST9

F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5

L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5

UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3

Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1

E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9

I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5

Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4

G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9

K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5

N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1

D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4

B6C8P1S3Y5ZVT7K9

W2R4F6NRT8J1D3H5

S7VRT9K2C4E6W8A1

F3G5V7D9I1P6GEB8

X2Q4Z6HDV8O1L3N5 ALSO READ: POCO M7 review: A feature-rich budget 5G smartphone good for everyday use

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Click Confirm to submit the code. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account.

Once redeemed successfully, these codes unlock various premium in-game items, such as Rebel Academy and Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

However, these rewards are reportedly subject to restrictions—only the first 500 players can claim them each day, and redemptions are limited to a 12-hour window. This exclusivity has intensified the competition among players eager to grab some of the game’s best free rewards.