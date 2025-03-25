Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for Mar 25 to unlock exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for Mar 25 to unlock exclusive rewards

Garena has revealed Free Fire Max's exclusive codes for March 25 that will grant you access to exclusive in-game rewards and diamonds. Here's how you can redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for March 25, allowing players to claim exciting in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other exclusive items. These codes provide an opportunity to upgrade gameplay without spending real money.
 
In this article, today's redemption codes are listed along with a step-by-step guide on how to use them. Here are the latest codes:
 
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 25
 
According to a report by Times of India, here are the active redeem codes for March 25, 2025:
 
  • M7U9BFW2Y4F6E8R1 
  • P3C5A7S9T1GVR2J4 
  • L6D8N2R4BHV7B9K1 
  • T5I7F9OTG2Q4X6H8 
  • O7T9V1U2RDV4M6L8 
  • Y3G5X7RGV9E1A2B4 
  • Q6P8K1RDRV3I5ST9 
  • F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5 
  • L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5 
  • UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3 
  • Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1 
  • E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9 
  • I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8 
  • H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5 
  • Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4 
  • G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9 
  • K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5 
  • N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1 
  • D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4 
  • B6C8P1S3Y5ZVT7K9 
  • W2R4F6NRT8J1D3H5 
  • S7VRT9K2C4E6W8A1 
  • F3G5V7D9I1P6GEB8 
  • X2Q4Z6HDV8O1L3N5

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
  • Click Confirm to submit the code. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account.
Once redeemed successfully, these codes unlock various premium in-game items, such as Rebel Academy and Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.
 
However, these rewards are reportedly subject to restrictions—only the first 500 players can claim them each day, and redemptions are limited to a 12-hour window. This exclusivity has intensified the competition among players eager to grab some of the game’s best free rewards.
 
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

