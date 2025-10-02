Google launches Gemini AI-powered Nest Cams, Doorbell and Home Speaker

ALSO READ: Google revamps Home with Gemini AI, new Nest devices and subscription plans Google has introduced its newest lineup of smart home products, including the Nest Cam Indoor (3rd generation), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd generation), Nest Doorbell (3rd generation), and the latest Google Home Speaker. These devices utilize Gemini AI through a specialized version called “Gemini for Home,” designed specifically for smart home environments to offer smarter interactions and improved overall performance.

Nest Cams and Doorbell

The updated Nest Cams and Doorbell provide 2K HDR video for sharper, more detailed imagery. With expanded field-of-view angles—152 degrees diagonally for the Nest Cams and 166 degrees for the Nest Doorbell—users can monitor broader areas efficiently. These devices are also IP65-rated, providing resistance against dust and water, making them suitable for a variety of indoor and outdoor conditions.

Gemini for Home powers advanced AI features in these new Nest devices, such as: Detailed notifications: Receive precise alerts, like “dog jumps out of playpen,” to understand exactly what’s happening at home.

Ask Home: Search video history by asking questions like, “What happened to the vase in the living room?” and get a descriptive summary along with relevant clips.

Home Brief: Condenses hours of footage into short, digestible highlights for quick review. Other capabilities include digital zoom and camera cropping, intelligent alerts for detecting people, vehicles, or animals, and more. These devices are now available in select markets including the US, UK, Australia, Japan, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, and other regions.

Google Home Speaker The new Google Home Speaker delivers 360-degree sound and supports pairing for surround audio setups, improving the listening experience. Built to fully integrate with Gemini AI , it offers more natural conversational capabilities and enhanced voice recognition, making it a central hub for smart home management. The device features a light ring that provides visual cues, glowing dynamically to indicate when Gemini AI is listening, thinking, reasoning, responding, or operating in Gemini Live mode. Users can pair two Google Home Speakers with a Google TV Streamer to create a home theater audio setup. Available in four new shades—Porcelain, Hazel, Jade, and Berry—the Google Home Speaker will launch in spring next year in select regions, including the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, and more.