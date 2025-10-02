Oppo, Vivo to launch flagships with MediaTek Dimensity 9500: What to expect

MediaTek has recently introduced its new flagship processor, the Dimensity 9500, and Android manufacturers are lining up to unveil smartphones powered by the chip. Vivo and Oppo have already confirmed their plans, with the Vivo X300 series and Oppo Find X9 series set to debut with the Dimensity 9500.

Upcoming smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Vivo X300 series

Vivo has confirmed that it will launch the X300 lineup in China on October 13. The series will consist of two devices, the X300 and X300 Pro, both equipped with MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 SoC. Out of the box, the devices will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6. An India launch is anticipated by the end of the year, with local models also expected to use OriginOS 6, replacing Vivo’s FunTouch OS.

Continuing its collaboration with Zeiss, Vivo is expected to offer advanced camera systems with the X300 lineup. The Pro variant may include a 200MP primary sensor along with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The standard X300 could feature a smaller setup but is still positioned as a capable flagship. The display sizes differ, with the X300 tipped to sport a 6.31-inch 120Hz screen, while the X300 Pro may include a larger 6.78-inch flat display. On the battery front, the X300 Pro is rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh cell, supported by 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The standard X300 may feature a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.

Oppo Find X9 series Oppo will unveil its Find X9 lineup, powered by the Dimensity 9500, in China on October 16, followed by a broader launch that may also include India. The series is expected to include two models — the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Oppo has confirmed that the new smartphones will carry a camera system co-engineered with Hasselblad. The Find X9 Pro is expected to feature a 200MP main sensor, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. The standard Find X9 could house a triple 50MP setup at the rear and a 32MP selfie camera.