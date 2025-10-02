iQOO 15 may launch with 7000mAh battery, 144Hz display: What to expect

The iQOO 15 is expected to launch this month in China, though an exact date has not been confirmed. Its global rollout, including India, is expected shortly afterward.

According to the report, the iQOO 15 is expected to sport a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This is said to be one of the largest displays in the company’s lineup so far. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Additionally, the device may also include a self-developed Q3 chip.

On the camera front, the iQOO 15 is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor. While full camera specifications are yet to be revealed, the device is said to come with a dual-speaker setup and support for an X-axis vibration motor for haptic feedback.

The iQOO 15 is expected to have a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is also said to be water-resistant, likely keeping the same IP68 and IP69 ratings as the previous model.

The iQOO 15 will run on OriginOS 6 in China. Interestingly, the same software will also be available for the Indian variant of the device. The Indian version of OriginOS 6 is expected to be slightly different since OEMs do not load Google apps in China.