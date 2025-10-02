Ghost of Yotei PS5 day-one patch brings bug fixes, new features: What's new

Ghost of Yotei’s day-one patch: What’s new
- Multiple improvements to environmental rendering performance.
- Fixed issues affecting Ray Tracing Mode lighting consistency and performance.
- Changes to improve performance and stability while in Photo Mode.
- Various improvements to performance in missions with high character counts.
- Resolved uncommon crashes when playing or idling for long periods of time.
- Fixed rare crashes related to loading certain saves.
- Audio fixes to allow impact sound effects to correctly match surface types.
- Fixed several bugs in mini games like bamboo chop and Zeni Hajiki.
- Fixed an occasional long delay when starting buddy grapple pull.
- Fixed pumpkins appearing transparent during the kunai training mission.
- Fixed interrogation camera transitions to avoid popping between angles.
- General camera improvements for world navigation and when using tools in combat.
- Improved camera behaviour while engaged in combat, especially in optional camera modes.
- Fixed various bugs and exploits during duels.
- Various balance adjustments to weapons and charms, especially related to late-game content.
- Various balance adjustments and bug fixes related to Lethal difficulty.
- Fixed bugs related to picking and throwing dropped weapons.
- Balance adjustments and bug fixes to stealth kills with weapons other than the katana.
- Fixed bugs with mission dialogue being cut short due to player or NPC actions.
- Fixed several bugs in missions that players could perceive as blocking progress.
- Various mission area improvements to help with mission flow and easier navigation.
- Limited puzzle clues in some difficulty levels.
- Prevented the horse from interrupting certain missions objectives or cutscenes.
- Removed the ability to decapitate bounty capture targets.
- Fixed a bug causing Standoff to select far-away enemies.
- Various adjustments and balance changes to wolf abilities, such as when fighting enemy leaders.
- Prevented systemic enemies from appearing when the player is following foxes.
- Added the ability for the player to open Photo Mode (via R1) during certain stages when camping.
- Various economy and loot balance changes to common metals.
- Improved enemy responses to player actions in combat situations.
- Reduced the occurrence of tutorials when camping.
- Improved behaviour of Saito's men hunting for Atsu in the open world.
- Improved intro and exit transitions for some cinematics to present a better and more emotional experience.
- Fixed multiple instances of armour blocking camera shots during cutscenes.
- Fixed to prevent geometry fading or popping at incorrect times in cutscenes.
- Fixed for cutscene animation artifacts.
- Fixed multiple instances of weapons appearing incorrectly during cutscenes.
- Fixed characters improperly appearing in some cutscenes.
- Improvements to character expressions and emotions during some cutscenes.
- Updated various NPC animations and voice lines to make characters behave more naturally.
- Updated the intro and exit animations for katana attacks so they feel more natural.
- Updated foot matching across animations to better match characters’ feet to the ground.
- Added new intro and exit animations to improve transitions smoothness in foot matching and posture.
- Improved animations for the coal throwing game used in weapon training.
- Fixed a bug that allowed dogs and other animals to play incorrect hunt animations.
- Fixed various NPC animations that would play incorrectly during missions.
- Improved the animation for the Brute enemy grabbing Atsu and throwing her down on the ground.
- Improved various weapon draw and stow animations to reduce clipping.
- Improved onsen environmental assets, layout, set dressing and world interaction to provide more unique experiences for each onsen.
- Improved appearance and performance of some flower types.
- Improved the look of erosion and details in mountain ranges seen across the world.
- Improved various textures in caves to bring up the level of detail and eliminate seams and some artifacting.
- Updated lower levels of detail on various tree assets around the world to prevent visual popping when the player is navigating around locations.
- Updated deep snow blending to better conceal characters and also improve the look of snow on other assets.
- Improvements and optimisation across many assets throughout the game to improve performance.
- Improved textures and assets within various caves and dens across the game for general quality polish.
- Tweaked assets across the entire game to fix issues with objects floating above the ground.
- Fixed Photo Mode flashes and bright glow when rapidly changing the time of day.
- General improvements to the Photo Mode menu UI and navigation.
- Fixed bugs in mini games related to alternative controller schemes.
- Fixed various bugs in spyglass.
- Fixed conflicting UI elements in various menus and the map.
- Fixed text overflowing in Large Text mode in various languages.
- Fixed text overlap with the Key Items list and objective cards with multiple rewards.
- Adjusted the position of certain UI elements, such as the Charm Level icon.
- Fixed or improved icons for multiple cosmetics and skills.
- Updated skill videos and allowed coloured glints for clearer instruction.
- Fixed UI elements to avoid overlapping in various cases like duels.
- Fixed a bug with items on the travelers map appearing incorrectly.
- Updated the UI marker shaders, animation and size to improve legibility.
- Fixed a bug where the loadout trainer inappropriately.
- Modified bloom in the spyglass to improve visibility in bright scenes.
- Reduced the number of pop-ups at the start of the game for a smoother experience for players with bonus content.
- Improved various UI elements at vendors.
- Fixed bugs related to loading and popping in menus.
- Updated trophy and activity art.
- Improved the appearance of some elements on the map.
- Fixed the naming of some inventory items.
- Added options to Photo Mode.
