Ghost of Yotei PS5 day-one patch brings bug fixes, new features: What's new

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei is a standalone sequel that introduces a fresh character, narrative, and setting. Despite these changes, it retains the hallmark cinematic combat and open-world exploration that defined the original title.

Ghost of Yotei’s day-one patch: What’s new

The Version 1.006 patch enhances overall game performance, fixes ray tracing-related issues, and resolves multiple crash situations. It also includes adjustments to gameplay mechanics, bug fixes across missions, and improvements to animation, environments, and user interface. Additionally, new Photo Mode features have been added, including stamps and particle effects such as native Hokkaido bird animations. Here are the patch notes for Version 1.006:

Performance and Stability

Multiple improvements to environmental rendering performance.

Fixed issues affecting Ray Tracing Mode lighting consistency and performance.

Changes to improve performance and stability while in Photo Mode.

Various improvements to performance in missions with high character counts.

Resolved uncommon crashes when playing or idling for long periods of time.

Fixed rare crashes related to loading certain saves.

Gameplay