Google Meet adds 'Take notes for me' AI feature: What is it, how it works

Google has announced the rollout of the “Take notes for me” feature on Google Meet to select Google Workspace customers. Unveiled last year, this Gemini AI-powered feature automatically takes notes during a meeting and provides a summary of discussions if you join the meeting late. The feature is currently available only on Google Meet for PCs.

Google stated that the “Take notes for me” feature will be accessible to all Google Workspace customers with either Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings and Messaging add-ons by September 10. It is important to note that the feature currently supports only the English language. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google Meet’s Take Notes for Me: How it works

In a blog post detailing the feature, Google explained that when the “Take notes for me” option is enabled in Google Meet, the AI-powered tool will automatically take notes of the meeting’s discussions in Google Docs. These notes will be saved to the meeting owner’s Google Drive. The notes document will also be attached to the calendar event, where participants within the organisation can access them. If the user has enabled meeting recording and transcriptions, those files will be linked within the notes document as well.

Another key feature of this AI-powered tool is “Summary so far.” If you join the meeting late, the feature will notify you that Google Gemini is taking notes and provide a summary of what has been discussed up to that point. It will also inform you of the current topic of discussion.