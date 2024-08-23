Business Standard
Google introduces 'Essentials' app for Microsoft Windows PCs: What is it

Google Essentials app will be available first on HP-made Windows PCs and will come to other laptops and desktops in the coming months

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Google has introduced a new app, called "Google Essentials," designed as a one-stop hub for accessing various Google services such as Google Photos, Google Messages, and more on a Microsoft Windows PC. Google Play Games on PC, currently in its beta phase, will also be available through this new app. Google Play Games is a PC application that allows users to play smartphone games on their Windows PCs.

Google Essentials app for Windows: What it is and how it will work
In a blog post explaining the new app, Google stated, "You can open Google Essentials right from the start menu and easily switch between your phone and laptop." While the company has not provided details on the user interface, it mentioned that services like Google Photos and Google Messages will be accessible within the Essentials app. The app will also offer shortcuts to Google Workspace services, including Google Docs, Drive, Calendar, and more. Additionally, Google is offering a 2-month trial of a Google One 100GB subscription to eligible users.

Regarding Google Play Games, the company noted that the service will not only allow users to play smartphone games on Windows but will also enable them to sync their in-game progress. This feature will let players pick up where they left off on their Android smartphones or vice versa.

Google Essentials app for Windows: Availability and compatibility

The new Google Essentials app will initially be available on HP-made PCs. Google announced that the app would be rolled out to both consumer and gaming series PCs from HP, including the Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, and Victus series. The HP OmniBook series will receive the app at a later stage.

Google stated that once the Essentials app is available, HP PC users will be able to install other Google apps when "setting up a new PC." This suggests that the Essentials app will come preloaded on new HP laptops. However, Google confirmed that the app can be uninstalled at any time by the user.

The Google Essentials app is not available for download through a standalone link and is currently rolling out exclusively to HP laptops and desktops. However, Google mentioned that the app would be expanded to more laptops and desktops in the coming months.

Topics : Google Windows 11 Google apps

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

