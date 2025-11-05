Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola launches Moto G67 Power with 7000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Motorola launches Moto G67 Power with 7000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, the Moto G67 Power features a slim build with Pantone-curated vegan leather finish

Moto G67 Power

Moto G67 Power

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola has launched the Moto G67 Power smartphone in India, expanding its G-series lineup. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone offers up to 58 hours of runtime on a single charge. Additionally, It features Moto AI–powered camera and editing tools for enhanced imaging performance.

Moto G67 Power: Price and Variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 15,999
  • Colors: Cilantro Green, Parachute Beige and Blue Curacao

Moto G67 Power: Availability and offers

The Moto G67 Power will be available from November 12 through Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores.
 
 
Introductory offers:
  • Discount of Rs 1,000 on select credit cards
  • Discount of Rs 1,500 on credit card Equated monthly Installment (EMI) transactions.
  • No Cost EMI options for up to six months.
  • Trade-in deals also available

Moto G67 Power: Details

The Moto G67 Power sports a 6.7-inch LCD Full HD+ display with (2400 x 1080) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device has a vegan leather design and comes in Pantone curated colour options. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 
For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The camera system also incorporates AI-powered features for smarter image processing and “Moto AI” editing tools. These tools include AI Photo Enhancement, Auto Night Vision, AI Portraits, Auto Smile Capture and Hi-Res Zoom. It also comes with Google Photos’ AI tools, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor. 

The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 30W wired charging. The company claims to deliver up to 58 hours of runtime in a single charge. It is said to offer 30 hours of music playback, 33 hours of video streaming, 28 hours of web browsing, 26 hours of gaming and 49 hours of talk time. The smartphone will also offer Battery Care 2.0 technology, which is said to optimise charging patterns to protect long-term performance. The smartphone comes equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. 
 
The Moto G67 Power is IP64 certified and also comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade build for durability. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Hello UX. The smartphone features Smart Connect 2.0 with Swipe to Share and Swipe to Stream for multitasking across devices. The company has promised to offer one year of operating system upgrades and three years of security patches.
 
Moto G67 Power: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD (2400 × 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 (primary) + 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh 
  • Charging: 30W 
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio
  • Protection: MIL-STD-810H build, IP64, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Hello UX
  • Weight: 210g
 

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

