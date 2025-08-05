Google mocks Apple's delayed AI features in Pixel 10 series ad: Watch here

Google has released a new teaser video for its upcoming Pixel 10 series , taking a jab at Apple over its delayed rollout of AI-powered Siri features. The video, posted by Google India on X (formerly Twitter), offers a stylised look at the Pixel 10 Pro in a new colour, while the voiceover ridicules Apple’s failure to deliver on its AI promises.

In the narration, Google appears to reference Apple’s WWDC 2024 announcement, suggesting that you should “just change your phone” if you bought “a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year.” The teaser plays an instrumental version of “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre in the background, a likely nod to Apple’s acquisition of Beats by Dre in 2014, adding another layer to the dig.

This Pixel 10 ad is referencing how Apple announced advanced AI-powered Siri features at its WWDC 2024 and promised that it will be made available on eligible iPhones during the iOS 18 update cycle. However, those features — including personal context awareness, in-app action control, and on-screen understanding — have been delayed. ALSO READ: Apple's answer to ChatGPT-like AI search experience is in the works: Report At WWDC 2025, Apple's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Greg Joswiak, confirmed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the Siri upgrades will now arrive in 2026. He said the feature set did not meet Apple's quality standards in internal testing.

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 series at its upcoming Made by Google event on August 20. The lineup is likely to include four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All four devices are expected to be powered by the new Google Tensor G5 chipset, reportedly built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The chip should offer improved performance and power efficiency, along with a custom image signal processor (ISP) to boost photo and video quality. ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers