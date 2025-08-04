Sony PlayStation 6 may offer major performance boost over PS5, Pro consoles

Sony is reportedly working on its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 6. Reportedly, the launch of PlayStation 6 is still a few years away, however, alleged specifications of the next generation of Sony-owned gaming console have surfaced on the web. A YouTube channel named “Moore’s Law Is Dead,” somehow came across AMD documents from 2023, which revealed key specifications of PS6.

Going by the video posted on its channel, the PS6 is expected to deliver 4K resolution at 120 frames per second with ray tracing cranked up. Additionally, the price point of the upcoming console is also expected to be lower than the PS5 Pro. Apart from the PS6 console, another device is reportedly in the making, which is likely going to be a handheld gaming device.

PS6: What to expect According to the YouTuber, Sony is reportedly aiming for a price tag lower than the anticipated $700 of the PS5 Pro. To achieve this, the company is reportedly taking a more restrained approach in terms of hardware, focusing on energy efficiency and affordability without compromising too much on performance. Moore’s Law Is Dead compared this to Sony’s strategy with the PlayStation 4. According to a report by Beebom, the YouTuber said: “Anyone remember the PlayStation 4? It was a console that made the choice to not go all out in specs so that it could have mass market appeal after the previous generation left some people feeling burned with how expensive it was at its launch. I’ll just say it, from what I’ve seen behind the scenes so far, it at least appears Sony is planning to do this sort of a strategy again with the PlayStation 6.”

ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers Here are the expected specifications of the PS6. Notably, Sony has not yet confirmed any news regarding the specifications, and the YouTuber himself has said that it is possible that some of these specifications might have been changed since 2023. Hence, it is advised to take this information with a grain of salt: 8x Zen 6 (or later) cores

160W TBP

40-48+ RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 3GHz+

160-bit or 192-bit bus with GDDR7 at 32GT/z

3x Greater Rasterisation Performance of the PS5 (Better Ray Tracing Expected)

Chiplet design, possibly using ‘Navi 5’ Desktop chiplets

Backwards compatible with PS5 and PS4 Apart from the hardware developments, Sony is also said to be working on including artificial intelligence (AI) features, which might help in delivering consistent performance for users.

ALSO READ: BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack' PS Handheld: What to expect The PS Handheld might not be a ‘powerhouse’ in terms of performance however, based on the expected specifications, it might reportedly outperform ASUS ROG Ally X. According to Beebom, here are the expected specifications of PS Handheld: 4x Zen 6c cores

15W TBP

12-20 RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 1.6-2GHz

128-bit bus with LPDDR5X-7500+

Half the Rasterisation Performance of the PS5

Backwards compatible with PS5 and PS4

MicroSD Slot and M.2 SSD Slot

Haptic feedback

Dual microphones

Touchscreen

USB-C Port As per Engadget, PS6 handheld could have a price range between $400 and $500.