Tech Wrap August 4: Vivo Y400 launch, Instagram live, Pixel 10 series offer

China’s Vivo has launched its Y400 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 21,999 onwards, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 90W fast wired charging. It also offers support for several AI-powered features such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, and more. The smartphone is offered in two colourways: Glam White and Olive Green.

Instagram has quietly introduced new eligibility requirements for its Live feature. Users will now need a minimum of 1,000 followers and must have a public account to initiate a Live broadcast. The Meta-owned platform has updated its Help Centre page to reflect the change and is reportedly showing pop-up messages to users who attempt to go live without meeting the criteria.

Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers Google has promised an exclusive offer with the Pixel 10 series for users subscribed to its India Store. According to an update on the official store page, the promotional deal will apply to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models. While the anticipated Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to debut alongside the rest of the lineup during the Made by Google event on August 20, Google has not confirmed its availability yet. Roblox's Grow a Garden sets record: Breaking down the success of idle games

A Roblox game titled “Grow a Garden” has recently been making headlines for all the right reasons. For a long time, action-packed or strategy and shooting games have dominated the gaming community, but this time, a farming simulator game has reportedly shattered records. According to a Fortune report, Grow a Garden has claimed the top spot for having the most concurrent players of any game in history. Here’s a breakdown of the success of the recently launched game. Google enables 'Deep Think' mode in Gemini Google is rolling out the Gemini 2.5 Deep Think mode to AI Ultra subscribers. Previewed at the I/O 2025 conference, Deep Think in Gemini can generate multiple, “parallel streams of thought” simultaneously. According to Google, this parallel thinking technique enables Gemini to generate many ideas at once and consider them side by side — similar to how people think — before refining, combining, or revising them to arrive at the best possible answer.

YouTube: Here's easiest method to change channel, handle name on mobile, PC If your YouTube channel name or handle no longer fits your content or feels outdated, it might be time for a rebrand. On YouTube, your channel name is your public-facing brand title, while your handle is the unique @identifier used in mentions, URLs, and Shorts. Both can be changed easily—no tech skills required—whether you're using a phone or a desktop. Sony PlayStation 6 may offer major performance boost over PS5, Pro consoles Sony is reportedly working on its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 6. Reportedly, the launch of PlayStation 6 is still a few years away, however, alleged specifications of the next generation of Sony-owned gaming console have surfaced on the web. A YouTube channel named “Moore’s Law Is Dead,” somehow came across AMD documents from 2023, which revealed key specifications of PS6.

Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor Microsoft has confirmed in a support document that it is going to end all support for Windows 11 SE, which was essentially designed as a rival to Google’s ChromeOS, by 2026. It has been nearly five years since the US technology giant launched this operating system for low-cost laptops. Now, as per Microsoft, support for Windows 11 SE will end in October 2026. Apple's answer to ChatGPT-like AI search experience is in the works Apple is said to be working on a homegrown artificial intelligence-powered chatbot aimed at competing with services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini. As per a report by Bloomberg, the company has created a new internal team called “Answers, Knowledge and Information” (AKI), tasked with building in-house AI services — including what’s described as a “ChatGPT-like search experience.”