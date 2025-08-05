Home / Technology / Tech News / Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map

Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Details: Battlefield 6's open beta kicks off from August 9 with revised class traits, map changes, loadout modes, weapon balance tweaks, and a new revive feature in Domination

Battlefield 6
Battlefield 6
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
American video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed the early access beta for Battlefield 6 will begin on August 7, followed by an open beta running from August 9–10 and August 14–17. The studio will temporarily pause its Battlefield Labs testing during the open beta period, resuming after feedback has been collected.

Battlefield 6 open beta: What’s new

Weapon systems: Closed and open loadout

Starting with the open beta, players can choose between two loadout modes:
  • Closed weapon conquest mode
  • Open weapon mode

Map adjustments and revive implementation

Based on player data from Labs, map layouts have been refined—this includes adjusted objective size, enhanced cover areas, refined boundaries, and turret repositioning. Domination mode now includes a revive mechanic, adding squad-focused gameplay depth. 

Weapon performance tweaks and UI clarity

Damage balancing has been updated across multiple weapons to adjust time-to-kill and kill response. The weapon selection interface has also been redesigned to highlight the strengths and intended roles of different weapons. 

Assault

The Assault class is shifting toward team support. The Adrenaline Injector no longer heals but now boosts resistance to flash, stun, explosive, and fire damage, along with faster movement. Its Signature Trait has been replaced by Commanding Presence, which speeds up objective capture and helps nearby squadmates exit combat status sooner.
 
The Deploy Beacon (formerly Spawn Beacon) has moved from Recon to Assault. It now has limited uses and self-destructs when reused by the same player, making it a tactical tool rather than a solo advantage.
 
A new gadget, the Assault Ladder, lets squads access higher or unreachable spots. It works as a ladder or ramp depending on how it’s placed.

Recon

Recon’s stealth role is being sharpened with a new Spec Ops training path, replacing Pathfinder. Perks now include quieter movement, gadget detection, and faster disengagement when prone. At Level 3, Recon players can call in UAVs for passive enemy spotting. The Aim Spotting trait also auto-tags enemies while aiming down sights.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Boult becomes GoBoult, aiming for ₹1K cr sales and international expansion

Tech Wrap August 4: Vivo Y400 launch, Instagram live, Pixel 10 series offer

YouTube: Here's easiest method to change channel, handle name on mobile, PC

Instagram restricts live broadcast to accounts with 1000 followers: Details

Soon, Truecaller to shut down call recording feature on iPhone app: Details

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gaming

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story