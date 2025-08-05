Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map

American video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed the early access beta for Battlefield 6 will begin on August 7, followed by an open beta running from August 9–10 and August 14–17. The studio will temporarily pause its Battlefield Labs testing during the open beta period, resuming after feedback has been collected.

Battlefield 6 open beta: What’s new

Weapon systems: Closed and open loadout

Starting with the open beta, players can choose between two loadout modes:

Closed weapon conquest mode

Open weapon mode

Map adjustments and revive implementation

ALSO READ: Roblox's Grow a Garden sets record: Breaking down the success of idle games Based on player data from Labs, map layouts have been refined—this includes adjusted objective size, enhanced cover areas, refined boundaries, and turret repositioning. Domination mode now includes a revive mechanic, adding squad-focused gameplay depth.

Weapon performance tweaks and UI clarity Damage balancing has been updated across multiple weapons to adjust time-to-kill and kill response. The weapon selection interface has also been redesigned to highlight the strengths and intended roles of different weapons. Assault The Assault class is shifting toward team support. The Adrenaline Injector no longer heals but now boosts resistance to flash, stun, explosive, and fire damage, along with faster movement. Its Signature Trait has been replaced by Commanding Presence, which speeds up objective capture and helps nearby squadmates exit combat status sooner. The Deploy Beacon (formerly Spawn Beacon) has moved from Recon to Assault. It now has limited uses and self-destructs when reused by the same player, making it a tactical tool rather than a solo advantage.