Google Drive desktop to stop Google Photos backups on August 10: What to do

Google will end support for backing up photos and videos to Google Photos through the Google Drive for desktop app from August 10, 2026. The change means Windows and Mac users who currently rely on the desktop application to automatically upload photos from their computers will need to switch to the Google Photos interface to continue backing up their files.

Google began the transition on June 15, 2026, and has since been notifying users through the Drive for desktop app. While existing backup folders have continued working during the transition period, support will end on August 10.

Google Photos backup through Drive is ending

Until now, Google Drive for desktop allowed users to choose folders on their Windows or Mac computer and automatically upload photos and videos to Google Photos while continuing to sync files with Google Drive. Google has already stopped allowing users to configure new backup folders through Drive for desktop. Existing folders will continue syncing only until August 10, after which the photo backup feature will be removed from the application. The change only affects how desktop photo and video backups are managed. Regular file syncing through Google Drive for desktop will continue to work as usual. ALSO READ: Meta debuts AI coding agent Muse Code in race with OpenAI and Anthropic

What changes after August 10 After August 10, Google Drive for desktop will no longer upload newly added photos and videos from a computer to Google Photos. Instead, users will need to manage desktop photo backups directly through the Google Photos interface. Any folders that were previously configured in Drive for desktop must be selected again in Google Photos to ensure future photos and videos continue uploading automatically. Who is affected The update affects Windows and Mac users who use Google Drive for desktop to automatically back up photos and videos from their computers to Google Photos.

Users who only use Google Drive to sync files and folders, or who already manage photo backups through Google Photos, will not be affected by the change. Will existing photos be deleted? Google says photos and videos that have already been backed up to Google Photos will remain available after the transition. Users do not need to upload existing content again. The update only changes how future photos and videos are uploaded from a computer. What happens if users do nothing? Users who do not switch before August 10 will not lose their existing Google Photos library. However, any new photos or videos added to their computer after support ends will no longer be uploaded automatically through Google Drive for desktop.