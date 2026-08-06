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Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta debuts AI coding agent Muse Code in race with OpenAI and Anthropic

Meta debuts AI coding agent Muse Code in race with OpenAI and Anthropic

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a beta version of the software engineering assistant, intensifying competition with OpenAI and Anthropic in AI coding tools

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In a fast-moving AI race, Meta’s models have lagged behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, particularly in terms of coding capabilities
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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By Riley Griffin
 
Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the release of the company’s first AI coding agent, known as Muse Code, stepping up competition with OpenAI and Anthropic PBC. 
In a social media post on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said Meta had released a beta-test version of Muse Code, which is capable of software engineering tasks like writing code and validating the results. 
 
Muse Code is powered by the new artificial intelligence models developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, a unit led by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang. The company also announced a new update to its primary AI model — known as Muse Spark 1.2 — which is focused on coding. 
 
In a fast-moving AI race, Meta’s models have lagged behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, particularly in terms of coding capabilities. Last month, Zuckerberg said in an interview that Meta was quickly improving its models’ coding abilities, and that employees were using Muse Spark 1.1 to build products and features for various apps. 
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Topics :Artificial intelligenceMark ZuckerbergAI Models

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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