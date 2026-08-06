Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta debuts AI coding agent Muse Code in race with OpenAI and Anthropic

Meta debuts AI coding agent Muse Code in race with OpenAI and Anthropic

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a beta version of the software engineering assistant, intensifying competition with OpenAI and Anthropic in AI coding tools

meta

In a fast-moving AI race, Meta’s models have lagged behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, particularly in terms of coding capabilities

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Riley Griffin
 
Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the release of the company’s first AI coding agent, known as Muse Code, stepping up competition with OpenAI and Anthropic PBC. 
In a social media post on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said Meta had released a beta-test version of Muse Code, which is capable of software engineering tasks like writing code and validating the results. 
 
Muse Code is powered by the new artificial intelligence models developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, a unit led by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang. The company also announced a new update to its primary AI model — known as Muse Spark 1.2 — which is focused on coding. 
 
 
In a fast-moving AI race, Meta’s models have lagged behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, particularly in terms of coding capabilities. Last month, Zuckerberg said in an interview that Meta was quickly improving its models’ coding abilities, and that employees were using Muse Spark 1.1 to build products and features for various apps. 

More From This Section

META, APOLOGY

Meta apologises to Vaishnaw over erroneous takedown of PM Modi's post

EA PIF

Saudi's PIF-led consortium completes $55 bn acquisition of gaming giant EA

OpenAI is reportedly considering legal action against Apple over concerns linked to ChatGPT integration and AI-related partnerships.

Apple-OpenAI trade secret fight: Claims, chats, and timeline explained

OpenAi

OpenAI, Anthropic model implicated in new security breaches during tests

telecom, TRAI

1.48 bn promotional 140-series calls blocked after DND checks in Q1: Trai

Topics : Artificial intelligence Mark Zuckerberg AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:41 AM IST