Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might get minor design upgrades: What to expect

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be a modest generational upgrade, and most of the changes are likely to happen on the software side

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Images of Google’s next-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, have reportedly appeared online, suggesting that the device will look very similar to its predecessor. According to a report by Android Headlines, the images show a modest generational upgrade, and most of the changes or upgrades will be made to the software of the device itself.
 
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect
 
The renders show a familiar layout, including the signature rear camera module, a punch-hole front camera on the cover display, and another camera positioned in the top-right corner of the inner screen. The overall size also appears to remain almost the same as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, measuring about 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.21 inches when unfolded.
 
One noticeable improvement may be a smaller gap at the hinge on the left side of the display – a small but welcome improvement in build quality and user experience.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature Google’s next-generation Tensor G5 chipset, bringing better performance and efficiency. Additionally, the device could launch at a slightly lower price than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which was first sold at $1,799, according to sources mentioned by Android Headlines.
 
Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 10 is also unlikely to have a major redesign. Separate renders suggest an almost identical exterior to its predecessor, with the main difference being the addition of a third camera on the back.
 
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

