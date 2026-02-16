Google Pixel 10a specs surface ahead of launch: What differences to expect

Google is set to launch the Pixel 10a on February 18, and ahead of the launch, alleged specifications of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced on the web. According to a report by GSMArena, citing German blog WinFuture, the Pixel 10a will be protected by Gorilla Glass 7i instead of Gorilla Glass 3 seen on its predecessor Pixel 9a. Apart from this, the difference between the two models will be in terms of charging speed and Bluetooth version.

Google Pixel 10a: Pre-order details and offers

Pre-order: Starts from February 18

Offers: Consumers who signed up on Google Store before 1:29 PM (IST), February 13 will get an offer email on the pre-order day that they can combine with their Pixel 10a purchase to unlock a benefit for a future order.

Pixel 10a: What to expect According to the report, the only differentiating factor between the current and the next generation is going to be Gorilla Glass protection, charging speed, Bluetooth version, weight, and dimensions. The rest of the specifications will reportedly be the same. As for colour options, the Pixel 10a will be available in Obsidian (Black), Fog (White/Green), Lavender (Blue/Purple), and Berry (Red/Pink) colours. According to GSMArena, the Pixel 10a will support 45W charging as opposed to 23W seen in the Pixel 9a. It will get Bluetooth 6 instead of Bluetooth 5.4, seen in its predecessor. It will be three grams lighter than the current model, which weighs 186 grams. It will measure (153.9 x 73 x 9) mm instead of (154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9) mm.